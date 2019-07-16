Fire damages clubhouse at Baltusrol Golf Club

SPRINGFIELD, NJ – A portion of the main clubhouse at Baltusrol Golf Club was damaged by a roof and attic fire Tuesday morning.

A portion of the building, which is more than 100 years old, sustained fire damage and water damage and has been closed until remediation work can be done, while another part remains open, according to Springfield Fire Capt. Michael Mastroeni.

According to police, around 11:16 a.m. a call was received about a smoke condition at the private golf club. When first responders arrived, they found active fire in the attic and roof of the main clubhouse.

Mastroeni said about 35 firefighters from Springfield, Millburn and surrounding towns responded to extinguish the fire. He said the fire was deemed under control after about 60 minutes.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental but remains under investigation, Mastroeni said.

This is believed to be the first time there has been a fire at the clubhouse, an old large building with a brick veneer and wood frame which includes a small hotel, wedding hall, locker rooms, restaurant and sleep quarters, according to Mastroeni.

One firefighter from Millburn Fire Department was transported to Overlook Hospital in Summit after a small section of the ceiling collapsed from pulling down wall board, Mastroeni said. The firefighters injuries are not considered life threatening, he said.

During the fire, Shunpike Road was closed to traffic between Eton Place and Baltusrol Way. The roadway has since been reopened, police said.

The golf course has been home to major tournaments.

According to the golf club’s website, in 2000, the U.S. Amateur Championship marked the 15th national championship played at Baltusrol. In addition, seven U.S. Opens have been played on the grounds.

In 2005, Baltusrol hosted its first PGA Championship, one of the most successful majors ever conducted at Baltusrol, and in 2016 the PGA returned for its centennial.