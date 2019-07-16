British Open: 10 players to watch this week at Royal Portrush

The British Open begins Thursday and this largely untested course could emerge as the star early on, as many of world’s best golfers play it in a competitive manner for the first time.

Here are 10 players to watch once play begins at Royal Portrush’s Dunluce links course.

10. Graeme McDowell

OWGR: 97

Best Open Championship finish: T-5 (2012)

This year: Won the Corales Puntacana Championship and has three top-10s this year. Finished T-29 at the PGA and T-16 at the U.S. Open.

Why he could win: A T-16 in the 2012 Irish Open probably didn’t sit too well with someone who has played hundreds of rounds at Portrush. The hometown hero at this Open, McDowell made a clutch putt at the Memorial to qualify.

Holding him back: Driving. A woeful 172nd in strokes gained, McDowell will need to keep the momentum going from a solid U.S. Open week. One of the best putters in the game right now.

9. Jordan Spieth

OWGR: 38

Best Open Championship finish: 1 (2017)

This year: Struggled much of the early season but finally seems to have some mojo back, piecing together a nice run of consistency in May, highlighted by a T-3 at the PGA, to quiet the speculation about what ails him.

Why he could win: The man loves links golf, relishes the chance to play in wind more than any player alive and just needs to ease off Michael Greller and take more ownership of mistakes. Putter is behaving again, landing him back in the Tour’s top 10 in several putting categories.

Holding him back: The ballstriking numbers are still not great. Portrush will call on a bit of everything, including a great attitude and reliance on all the shots. He has not won a PGA Tour event since his Open victory two years ago.

8. Jon Rahm

OWGR: 8

Best Open Championship finish: T-44 (2017)

This year: He enters the Open on a roll and some serious steam after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It was his first victory since the Hero World Challenge in December. He was T-3 at Pebble Beach and T-2 at the Estrella Damm Masters heading into his win at the Irish Open. He’s had seven PGA Tour finishes in the Top 10 in 2019, including a T-9 at the Masters.

Why he could win: The Spaniard is in a groove and has the power to avoid a lot of the potential mistakes here.

Holding him back: His on-course demeanor is always lurking as both motivation and a challenge. Any early struggles might set him off in the wrong direction.

7. Xander Schauffele

OWGR: 11

Best Open Championship finish: T-2 (2018)

This year: A win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, T-2 at the Masters and T-3 at the U.S. Open.

Why he could win: The last player with a chance in 2018 to catch Molinari, Schauffele has shown an ability to raise his game in majors. At least by the numbers, his game has few flaws. Also has no trouble with the wind, so should be happy to see it blow at Portrush.

Holding him back: Around the greens he’s just OK this year (ranked 62nd strokes gained) and he’s only got two Opens under his belt.

BRITISH OPEN: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times | TV info | Photos

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

6. Francesco Molinari

OWGR: 7

Best Open Championship finish: 1 (2018)

This year: A win at Bay Hill, a strong run at the Dell Match Play and a T-5 at the Masters, where he contended.

Why he could win: The defending champion should relish a return to links season. Game hasn’t fallen off much from last year, and he was one good shot at Amen Corner from possibly winning the Masters.

Holding him back: Portrush is the unknown for so many and at over 7,300 yards will call on the big stick. Molinari’s issue is not ballstriking or distance, though. He’s been mediocre on the greens, but he was last year statistically as well.

5. Tiger Woods

OWGR: 5

Best Open Championship finish: 1 (2000, 2005, 2006)

This year: Masters champion cooled off with the weather, missing the PGA cut and admitting to struggling with the dank weather at Pebble Beach. He hasn’t played in over a month.

Why he could win: Links lover whose inspired play at Carnoustie last year was undone by one poor shot. He should adore Royal Portrush. He has as many shots as any player in the field to deal with wind and the ground game.

Holding him back: Cold weather. Woods loves warm temperatures and admitted he was “achy” in the cold June gloom of the U.S. Open. If it’s the same in Northern Ireland, that could be an issue.

4. Justin Rose

OWGR: 4

Best Open Championship finish: T-2 (2018)

This year: Contended at the U.S. Open, won at Torrey Pines, third in the Wells Fargo but has had an inconsistent year by his standards.

Why he could win: Finally played well in The Open last year at Carnoustie after years of mediocre finishes in the major where he had his breakout moment in 1998. Figures to arrive early to Portrush for rounds the week prior, then take a light approach early in tournament week. Short game, putting and attitude have been extraordinary.

Holding him back: Ballstriking hasn’t been there since Torrey Pines really, especially his driving. May still be adjusting to his new clubs or maybe he’s just human.

3. Rory McIlroy

OWGR: 3

Best Open Championship finish: 1 (2014)

This year: Best play has been in Tour events while the majors have been just so-so. Stirring wins at the Players and Canadian Open showed off his ability to dominate, while Masters and PGA were otherwise marred by mediocre opening rounds.

Why he could win: The 2014 champion returns to Northern Ireland as the fan and likely betting favorite. He’s been building his year around the Open at Portrush, presumably likes the course after a T-10 in the 2012 Irish Open there and will have home nation backing him. Shot 61 at Portrush as a 16-year-old.

Holding him back: The 2014 champion returns to Northern Ireland as the fan and likely betting favorite. That means pressure, especially since he’s been building his year around this Open.

2. Dustin Johnson

OWGR: 2

Best Open Championship finish: T-2 (2011)

This year: Incredible run of consistency hit a post-PGA lull after his second place at Bethpage and win in Mexico City. The 35-year-old never fired on all cylinders at Pebble Beach as one of the favorites.

Why he could win: His innate ability to learn a golf course quickly will be important at Royal Portrush, where few players have familiarity. Father-in-law-to-be Wayne Gretzky says Johnson can pick up the nuances of any course in three days — look out.

Holding him back: With the new condensed major season, he has little time to button up whatever is slightly off. Good news though, he’s only slightly off.

1. Brooks Koepka

OWGR: 1

Best Open Championship finish: T-6 (2017)

This year: Second in the Masters, won the PGA and second in the U.S. Open. Is there anything else you need to know?

Why he could win: His play in majors over the last three years has been nothing short of phenomenal, a combined 43 under par in the last six majors. He is unfazed by any type of course setup or weather condition.

Holding him back: Well, let’s see. He did have one bad round at Carnoustie last year. Maybe some lost luggage on the way to Portrush? Actually, he plays better angry. The favorite.