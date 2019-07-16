British Open: Best merchandise available at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — While still behind their counterparts at the other majors, the R&A’s offerings finally showed some signs of integrating locally made goods and other fun knick-knacks.

But overall, if you were concerned to be missing out on some splendid clothing and accessories, not to worry, the British Open remains mostly an antiseptic merchandising affair.

That said, the best from the 148th Open:

148th Open t-shirt

A total of £30 (roughly $40) will let you blend in with the iconic 18th hole scoreboards and take home a keepsake with Royal Portrush mentioned. Fit and quality seems excellent, a big leap on the t-shirt side here.

Lyle & Scott sweater

Perfect for a golf sweater party, the Lyle & Scott brand is standing by their iconic looks with a Portrush logo thrown in. All for £90 ($120).

BRITISH OPEN: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times | TV info | Photos

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

White Rocks candle

Take home the scent—or at least a perceived one—of White Rocks developed by a local artisan. It’s a lovely scent, and perfect for Game of Thrones binge watching, all for £12 ($15).

‘Game Day’ shirt

This “game day” jersey shirt is of high quality and stellar fit for £35 ($52.50).

Ahead cap

A mostly clunky collection of hats is saved by Ahead’s better-constructed lid featuring simple lettering, classy colors and a solid-but-comfortable feel. £25 ($31.25)

Youth t-shirt

While they are light on nostalgic items here, this youth t-shirt £20 ($25) will be a fun keepsake depicting an imagined scene at the fifth green during play will be a cute one to have even after the little guy outgrows it.

Women’s hoodie

Women got all of the colorful, fun casual wear at this Open, with several simple but high-quality hoodies, including this £68.00 ($85).

Posters

Artists Lee Wybranski and Steve Lotus are offering two prints, a £25 ($31.25) poster highlighting the Open’s “return” to Portrush by Wybranski (whose beloved pub-sign designs were sorely needed at this point. And artist Steve Lotus is offering 5th hole lithographs printed on paper and canvas for £95 ($118.75) and £295 ($368.75).

Signs by the Sea

The company is offering several fun magnets and signature stained-wood signs, with a first-ever Wooden Pin Flag sign for £140.00 ($175). Man cave nirvana!

Chocolates

Chocolates from Northern Ireland include an Open-logoed item and a depiction of play at the 5th hole, with cookies in various chocolates and drizzles.