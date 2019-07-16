Brittany Lincicome details scare before premature birth of baby girl

A pregnant Brittany Lincicome woke up on a recent Sunday morning feeling like she had cramps. She didn’t think much of it and boarded a flight to Chicago, bound for the Rockford PRO/AM.

After landing, she waited around at the airport for close friend Brittany Lang so they could ride to the hotel together and still wasn’t feeling too good.

“Of course, we Googled it,” said Lincicome.

Could it be dehydration or Braxton Hicks contractions? Lincicome thought a bath and a nap might help her feel better.

When that didn’t work, they reached out to Juli Inkster, who was on her way from the airport to the hotel. Inkster told Lang she needed to take Lincicome to the hospital immediately.

“Then I started freaking out inside,” said Lang, who is normally a pretty cool character.

Lincicome’s due date wasn’t for another two months.

They arrived at a Rockford, Ill., hospital at 4 p.m. and at 8 p.m. were transferred to a different hospital with a strong NICU (newborn intensive care unit).

Inkster and Lang sat with Lincicome throughout the day. Lincicome’s husband, Dewald Gouws, had trouble finding a flight out of Tampa, Fla. Finally, a seat opened up on a Southwest flight and he arrived at 2 a.m.

Lincicome gave birth to Emery Reign Gouws on July 8 at 3:50 p.m. local time in Rockford, Ill., exactly eight weeks before she was due. She weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

“When she came out, she looked perfect and she was screaming,” said Lincicome, who’d never heard a sweeter sound.

Emery was only on oxygen for one day. Doctors tell Lincicome that Emery will likely have to stay at the Illinois hospital for another six weeks. Gouws travels back and forth weekly to St. Petersburg, Fla., for work, and keeps up with his wife and daughter via a camera in the room when he’s gone.

Lincicome’s parents drove her car up from Florida to Illinois and her mom will stay with her for the duration of the stay.

Lincicome, who is staying at a hotel, thought her days living out of a suitcase were over for a while. Little did she know that a one-day, pro-am would turn into an extended stay.

Lincicome posts copious photos and videos on social media.

She arrives at the hospital at 8 a.m. each day, staying until 9 p.m.

“I could literally stare at her all day,” said Lincicome, who hates having to leave Emery each night.

Lincicome posts copious photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans updated on Emery’s progress. Both mom and daughter are doing well. Lincicome said she’s already back to her pre-baby weight.

Inkster jokingly asked if she could play in September’s Solheim Cup. The U.S. captain and Gerina Piller came by the hospital shortly after Lincicome gave birth.

Lang and Lincicome, two major winners and Solheim Cup partners who were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings, will now be able to raise their children together on the LPGA. Lang announced this week that she’s due to give birth to her first child on Jan. 25.