Callaway's Epic Forged irons offer more ball speed and a softer feel

Gear: Callaway Epic Forged irons

Price: $300 per club with Aerotech Steelfiber FC or Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver graphite shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel body with internal tungsten weight

Available: August 2

Callaway designed the Apex MB and Apex Pro irons for accomplished amateurs and professionals. On the other end of the spectrum, the company offers the Big Bertha irons for high-handicap players who struggle with distance and consistency.

Between those two families of clubs, Callaway will offer a new ultra-premium iron, the Epic Forged. It is designed to blend high-tech, game-improvement features in a package that will appeal to a broad segment of golfers.

While the original Epic irons that were released in 2017 were cast from 17-4 stainless steel, the new Epic Forged is, as the name implies, forged 1025 carbon steel. It provides a softer feel, but Callaway designers still gave the clubs an updated, distance-enhancing cup face that is laser-welded to the body. Instead of being a flat piece of metal, the cup face curls back and attaches to the chassis behind the leading edge on the bottom and the seam on the topline. Callaway said that allows the hitting area to flex more efficiently across a larger portion of the hitting area.

To lower the center of gravity in the long and mid-irons, Callaway added an internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weight.

The tungsten is so pure that it can not be welded to steel, so Callaway wraps it in a jacket made from urethane microspheres like the material previously used in the Rogue irons. The urethane contains thousands of tiny glass bubbles, so it behaves like a porous material and easily compresses when the face bends at the moment of impact. It also dampens excessive vibrations for better sound and feel.

In the short irons, Callaway used a different internal weighting system, opting for a tungsten plate higher inside the head. This pulls the center of gravity up, which should help golfers flight their approach shots slightly lower for better control.

Aesthetically, the Epic Forged irons have a thicker topline than irons made for elite players, but it will be reassuring to mid- and higher-handicap golfers. The sole is wide, but the leading edge and trailing edge have been beveled. The darker color on the back of the sole helps to make it appear thinner.