Did Brooks Koepka ghost Tiger Woods - or was it simply an old phone number?

That appears to be the case after what Woods said during his pre-British Open press conference on Tuesday.

Woods, never having played Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland until this week, said he asked Brooks Koepka for a practice round at the site of the 148th Open Championship this week, hoping to glean some knowledge from Ricky Elliott, Koepka’s caddie and a native of Portrush.

Woods said he texted Koepka after his near win at the U.S. Open a month ago.

“Tell you a funny story. I texted Brooksie congratulations on another great finish,” Woods said. “What he’s done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. To be so consistent, so solid. He’s been in contention to win each and every Major Championship. And I said, Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?”

“I’ve heard nothing.”

Or was he?

The internet assumption is that Koepka, who spoke prior to Woods on Tuesday, made the ultimate Alpha Dog move in not responding to Woods, a 15-time major champion who is one victory away from Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 pro tour victories.

There is another possibility at play here – one that doesn’t match the flair and tabloid potential of Koepka flat-out ignoring a text request from the greatest golfer this side of Jack Nicklaus.

You see, Koepka changed his phone number just before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in June.

At the time, Koepka said he had the same number for a while, but had begun getting several calls and text messages from unfamiliar numbers.

“I don’t know if somebody leaked my phone number, but I got a bunch of text messages yesterday from some different numbers and a bunch of phone calls. So, it was probably about time,” he said.

“I’ve had it for about three years, four years. In major weeks, and just about week now, everybody’s texting asking for different things.”

Perhaps Tiger never got the update?

Or maybe Brooks is just being Brooks.