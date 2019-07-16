British Open: Tiger Woods practicing with two putters at Royal Portrush

Tiger Woods won his first major championship, the 1997 Masters, using a Scotty Cameron Teryllium TeI3 Newport putter. He then won 14 more, including the 2019 Masters, using a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter. It now appears that Tiger could be trying to win his 17th major using a different putter this week at Royal Portrush.

Woods was spotted in practice rounds this week using a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype putter that has a very similar shape to his Newport 2 GSS. The new putter, however, has a pair of weights in the sole. For many years, Cameron has been making retail putters with weight ports in the heel and toe to allow fitters to change at putter’s swing weight based either on the finished length of the club or a golfer’s personal preference.

Woods has said the slow greens he typically faces at British Opens have been challenging for him, and he’s made equipment adjustments in the past to try to compensate. Before the start of the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews, Woods switched to a Nike Method putter after saying that he was struggling on the slow greens. The Nike putter had a polymer-grooved face that Nike claimed reduced skidding and made the ball start rolling more quickly. Woods said putts seemed to come off a little faster, but in the middle of the tournament he wound up switching back to the Newport 2 GSS.

Tiger or a Scotty Cameron technician could easily swap the weights in the sole of his prototype putter to make the club heavier or littler.

It is clear to see that Tiger has also added lead tape to the back of his Newport 2 GSS, which would make it slightly heavier.

Swung at the same speed, the extra mass should, theoretically, transfer more energy into the putt and make the ball come off the face faster.

While most golf fans and equipment junkies associate Woods with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter, he has made several putter changes in the past year.

Last July, Woods switched from his Newport 2 GSS to a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet putter at the Quicken Loans Championship, and then at the Dell Technologies Championship in August he changed to a TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Juno blade-style putter.

The Scotty Cameron was back in the bag, however, when Tiger won the Tour Championship at East Lake and he has used it in every event so far this season.

It would appear that regardless of whether Tiger opts for the prototype or his trusty Newport 2 GSS, he plans to use a heavier putter this week at Royal Portrush.