Phil Mickelson honored for 25 consecutive years ranked in top 50

Phil Mickelson has achieved a new milestone.

No, it’s not another major championship, although it could be if he snaps his run of missed cuts and navigates Royal Portrush successfully this week.

No, this milestone is one for consistency.

On Tuesday, Mickelson was awarded a nice crystal trophy to commemorate 25 consecutive years ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The streak started in November of 1993, after Mickelson finished second in the Casio World Open in Japan.

“To play for this long, I’m very thankful and appreciative,” Mickelson said.

Currently ranked 28th, Mickelson made headlines on Monday with the admission that he fasted for six days recently.

In a video posted Sunday on social media, Mickelson looked remarkably thinner as he explained he had made a “hard reset to change and try and make things better.”

The approach included a six-day fast, a brief retreat and consumption of nothing but water and a special coffee blend for wellness.

BRITISH OPEN: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times | TV info | Photos

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

“I didn’t fast to lose weight. I fasted to heal,” Mickelson told Golfweek‘s Steve DiMeglio. Mickelson went on to say:

“And I’m going to stay after it,” he said. “I had to make changes. I’m not sure it will help my game. I don’t have high expectations this week. But I love this tournament and I’m just going to have fun. Hopefully, my game will slowly come around.”