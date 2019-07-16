Phil Mickelson honored for 25 consecutive years ranked in top 50

Latest
Equipment 29m ago
British Open: Tiger Woods practicing with two putters at Royal Portrush
Tiger Woods won his first major championship, the 1997 Masters, using a Scotty Cameron Teryllium TeI3 Newport putter. He then won 14 more, (…)
Golf 29m ago
Fire damages clubhouse at Baltusrol Golf Club
SPRINGFIELD, NJ – A portion of the main clubhouse at Baltusrol Golf Club was damaged by a roof and attic fire Tuesday morning. A portion (…)
2019 British Open 5hr ago
British Open: Forecast calls for rain and as Rory knows, the draw can be deciding factor
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy once perfectly summed up golf’s capricious nature when he said: “Golf is a bit like an exam (…)
2019 British Open 5hr ago
British Open: 10 players to watch this week at Royal Portrush
The British Open begins Thursday and this largely untested course could emerge as the star early on, as many of world’s best golfers (…)
2019 British Open 6hr ago
Tiger Woods says TaylorMade M5 driver passes R&A test
Tiger Woods on Tuesday said his TaylorMade M5 driver passed the test administered by the R&A on its clubface. It was among clubs tested (…)
2019 British Open 7hr ago
British Open: Best merchandise available at Royal Portrush
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — While still behind their counterparts at the other majors, the R&A’s offerings finally showed some (…)
Equipment 8hr ago
Mizuno releases the three-model MP-20 iron family
For years Mizuno has made popular forged clubs for pros and accomplished players. Most golfers lack the powerful, repeatable swing (…)
2019 British Open 9hr ago
What Tiger Woods said Tuesday before the British Open
Tiger Woods spoke Tuesday at Royal Portrush ahead of the British Open. The 148th Open Championship begins for Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed and (…)
2019 British Open 9hr ago
Brooks Koepka is playing second fiddle to his caddie this week and he's fine with that
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Brooks Koepka boasts many of the weapons that have often led men to their goals in Northern Ireland: a (…)
2019 British Open 10hr ago
Tiger Woods 'not quite as sharp' as he wants to be ahead of British Open
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Remember the Masters? It finished up about three months ago. Tiger Woods won. People were excited. Winning (…)
