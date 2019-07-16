William Moll, William Mouw, Ricky Castillo lead U.S. Junior Amateur

William Moll, William Mouw and Ricky Castillo are co-leaders at the U.S. Junior Amateur after 36 holes of stroke play at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The subplot to the end of the stroke-play portion of the tournament was the 8-way playoff for the final seven spots to advance to match play.

Kevin Sze, Thomas Ponder, Brett Sodetz, Matthew Garside, Tafafumi Shimoji, Yuki Moriyama, Gaven Lane and Andi Xu all finished 7-over and T-50 but there was only room for seven of those golfers.

However, there was not enough time in the day on Tuesday, so the playoff will go off first thing on Wednesday.

The tournament will then flip to match play Wednesday through the 36-hole final on Saturday.

Mouw co-led after the first round with Karl Vilips. Vilips shot a second-round 73 and is T-10 at even par.

Defending champion Michael Thorbjornsen shot a 68 on Tuesday to climb into a tie for fourth along with Luke Potter.

The low round of the day, 68, was shot by four players: Moll, Castillo, Potter and Thorbjornsen. There were 15 rounds under par, compared to eight in the first round.