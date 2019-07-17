British Open Betting Odds: Rory McIlroy 8-1 favorite, money moves back toward Tiger Woods

On the eve of the British Open, Rory McIlroy remains the betting – if not sentimental favorite – to win the final major of 2019 on the re-designed Royal Portrush Dunluce links course in Northern Ireland.
McIlroy fired a 61 at age 16 on this track back in 2002 before it was reincarnated for 148th Open Championship.
A native of Northern Ireland, McIlroy remains an 8-1 betting favorite to win the final major of 2019, according to the latest from the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
Brooks Koepka now stands alone as the second choice at 10-1. Dustin Johnson has fallen back to 12-1.
Meanwhile, the money returned to Tiger Woods in the past 48 hours, as his betting odds skipped up to 16-1 Wednesday. Woods has not played since falling flat at Pebble Beach for a T-21 finish in the U.S. Open a month ago. He had slid to 20-1 on Monday to win his 16th major and 82nd PGA Tour event.
Since winning the Masters on April 14, some 94 days ago, Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf across three tournaments.
Woods won the British Open in 2000, ’05 and ’06. Woods played an 18-hole practice round with Reed on Sunday, 18 more holes Monday with Rickie Fowler and Johnston and nine on Tuesday.
Here are player-to-win odds for the 2019 British Open.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|Player-by-player odds to win
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Brooks Koepka
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|12/1
|Jon Rahm
|16/1
|Tiger Woods
|16/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Justin Thomas
|25/1
|Henrik Stenson
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|25/1
|Rickie Fowler
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30/1
|Matt Kuchar
|30/1
|Jason Day
|40/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Jordan Spieth
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Matt Wallace
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80/1
|Phil Mickelson
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|100/1
|Viktor Hovland
|100/1
|Kevin Kisner
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Zach Johnson
|150/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|150/1
|Branden Grace
|150/1
|Alex Noren
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|150/1
|Scott Piercy
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|150/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Abraham Ancer
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Thomas Pieters
|200/1
|Si Woo Kim
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Jim Furyk
|200/1
|Cameron Smith
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Charles Howell III
|200/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|250/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|250/1
|Robert Macintyre
|250/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|Kevin Streelman
|300/1
|Andrea Pavan
|300/1
|Benjamin Herbert
|300/1
|Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
|300/1
|C.T. Pan
|300/1
|Kyle Stanley
|300/1
|J.B. Holmes
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Robert Rock
|300/1
|Paul Waring
|300/1
|David Lipsky
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Jason Kokrak
|300/1
|Tom Lewis
|300/1
|Mike Lorenz-Vera
|300/1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Callum Shinkwin
|500/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|500/1
|Ernie Els
|500/1
|Nino Bertasio
|500/1
|Nate Lashley
|500/1
|Doc Redman
|500/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Paul Waring
|500/1
|Robert Rock
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|1000/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|1000/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1000/1
|Matthias Schmid
|1000/1
|Garrick Porteous
|1000/1
|Jack Senior
|1000/1
|Matthew Baldwin
|1000/1
|Austin Connelly
|1000/1
|Brandon Wu
|1000/1
|Connor Syme
|1000/1
|Sam Locke
|1000/1
|Dongkyu Jang
|1000/1
|Andrew Wilson
|2000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|2000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|2000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|Thomas Thurloway
|3000/1
|Andrew Wilson
|3000/1
|Curtis Knipes
|3000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|3000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|3000/1
|David Duval
|3000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Proposition Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|-6000
|Exactly 2 Majors
|+1600
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|-180
|15.5 Under
|+150
|16.5 Over
|+300
|16.5 Under
|-400
|17.5 Over
|+600
|17.5 Under
|-900
|18.5 Over
|+1200
|18.5 Under
|-3000
2020 Ryder Cup Odds
|2020 Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis, Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
