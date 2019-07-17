Seven photos that sum up soggy final practice day at Portrush for British Open

By: Roxanna Scott |
July 17, 2019 7:23 am
PORTRUSH, Nothern Ireland – A storm front blew in overnight at Royal Portrush, making the British Open’s final practice day a soggy affair Wednesday morning. Gusts of 25-30 mph were expected late morning, giving players who braved the conditions in their rain suits a differest test than they’ve seen earlier in the week.
On Thursday for Round 1, there’s a 70% chance of passing showers throughout the day, according to the Met Office forecast. Showers are expected to bring short-lived bursts of heavy rain with wind increasing to 10-15 mph with gusts of up to 20-25 mph by late morning. The high temperature is expected to be around 62 degrees.
Friday calls for more rain in the afternoon and evening. But the weekend looks better with sun and dry weather warming things up.
England’s Justin Rose walks the 13th fairway as spray flies off his umbrella that is blown inside out by the wind during a practice round ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Spain’s Miguel Jimenez on the practice range ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Spectators look on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Spectators shelter from the rain during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS /AFP/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
From left, Ian Finnis, caddie of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose of England and Tommy Fleetwood of England walk down the fairway during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson puts on a glove as he shelters behind an umbrella on the practice range practice range at Royal Portrush. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Comments