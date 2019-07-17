Seven photos that sum up soggy final practice day at Portrush for British Open

PORTRUSH, Nothern Ireland – A storm front blew in overnight at Royal Portrush, making the British Open’s final practice day a soggy affair Wednesday morning. Gusts of 25-30 mph were expected late morning, giving players who braved the conditions in their rain suits a differest test than they’ve seen earlier in the week.

On Thursday for Round 1, there’s a 70% chance of passing showers throughout the day, according to the Met Office forecast. Showers are expected to bring short-lived bursts of heavy rain with wind increasing to 10-15 mph with gusts of up to 20-25 mph by late morning. The high temperature is expected to be around 62 degrees.

Friday calls for more rain in the afternoon and evening. But the weekend looks better with sun and dry weather warming things up.