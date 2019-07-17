Brittany Lang ready to add to LPGA Baby Boom with first child

Brittany Lang and her husband, Kevin Spann, still find themselves in a bit of shock. Set to undergo In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in September, Lang got pregnant naturally a few months after setting up the appointment. The 2016 U.S. Women’s Open champion is due to give birth to the couple’s first child on Jan. 25.

“The doctors didn’t really give us a high chance of getting pregnant,” said Lang, who first started trying when she was 30 years old. She’ll be 34 on Aug. 22.

Kevin, 41, underwent surgery 18 months ago to try and help the couple conceive. They waited nine months to see if the surgery was successful. It wasn’t.

“It was an expensive and painful surgery,” said Lang. “We were kind of deflated after that.”

That’s when the couple met with doctors about scheduling IVF. Against the odds, they got pregnant without it.

Lang, who is playing in this week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with partner Marina Alex, plans to make the Volunteers of America Classic in Colony, Texas, her last event. The tournament, held Oct. 3-6, is just down the road from her McKinney home.

It has been a long journey but I am so excited to announce that ⁦@kspann25⁩ and I are expecting our first child January 2020! Not sure if it’s a future ⁦@LPGA⁩ star or ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ star yet but more to come! Can’t wait to be an ⁦@LPGA⁩ mom #smuckers pic.twitter.com/xrr3yrsblO — Brittany Lang (@blanggolf) July 15, 2019

That will give Lang 22 events for the 2019 season.

Earlier this summer she dealt with nausea and vomiting, particularly at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where she tied for 21st.

“I’ve been hitting it really well,” said Lang, who is loving her anti-nausea medicine but adjusting to feeling fatigued on the back nine.

She recently rushed good friend Brittany Lincicome to a hospital just outside Chicago when baby Emery Reign decided to make an early appearance. On Tuesday at the Dow, Lang gained insight from a couple of new moms who are playing together – Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller.

Suzann Pettersen makes her first appearance at an LPGA event this week since giving birth to her son, Herman Alexander.

“I feel like that’s all we talk about is baby stuff now,” said Lang, who plans to return to the tour in 2020 after giving birth.

The LPGA’s baby boom is showing no signs of slowing down.