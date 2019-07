Heat Index: A look at the British Open field by the rankings

Ahead of Thursday’s first round at the British Open, we take a look at the field.

Using the Heat Index, the No. 1 player is Adam Scott. Scott will tee it up this week at Royal Portrush on the heels of three consecutive top-eight finishes. The Heat Index uses Golfweek/Sagarin formula and only the results since the Masters in early April.

Using all three ratings, Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite. McIlroy is No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, No. 4 using the Heat Index and No. 3 in the Official World Rankings.

The Open Championship Rankings