Justin Rose questions playing majors so close together

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — With the final major championship soon to wrap up in late July, Justin Rose delivered a less-than-stirring endorsement for year one of the new normal.

“It’s too condensed,” Rose said at Royal Portrush. “As a professional in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that’s involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month.”

With a hard-earned financial luxury to center his year around the majors, Rose may be a bit outside the norm alongside the Tiger Woods, Adam Scotts and others who put extreme emphasis on four weeks over the total season. Yet as a year-end study of field strength could reveal, the majors have led top players to play less between majors.

Rose, however, targeted the FedExCup in suggesting the “too soon” playing of major after major.

“But I also think it’s pretty much driven by FedExCup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can,” he said, undoubtedly earning his agent Mark Steinberg a phone call with a 904 area code.

“For me a major championship should be the things that are protected the most,” Rose continued. “That’s how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. 30, 40 years ago there wasn’t a FedExCup so if you’re trying to compare one career to another career, Jack versus Tiger, it’s the majors that are — they’re the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”

More verdicts will come after an upcoming playoff run, but given that Rose chooses his words carefully and numbers showing top players emphasizing pre-major rest over playing, he’s given the major tours words to consider for upcoming sponsor and television contract negotiations.