No. 58-seed Sean Curran pulls off upset in U.S. Junior Amateur Round of 64

The top six seeds in the U.S. Junior Amateur advanced in the match-play Round of 64 Wednesday at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The biggest upset on the day came when the No. 58 seed Sean Curran of New Lenox, Ill., eliminated No. 7 seed Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Fla. 2-&-1.

Roberts, who would par the final eight holes of the match, led 2-up after each golfer parred the 11th hole. Curran then birdied 12 and 14 to tie the match. Curran took the lead with birdie on the par-4 16th hole and clinched the victory with another birdie on the par-5 17th.

No. 1 seed William Moll of Houston and No. 2 seed William Mouw of Chino, Calif., No. 4 seed Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif., No. 5 seed Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Mass., and No. 6 seed Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, N.C., all scored decisive victories.

The third-seed, Ricky Castillo of Yorba Linda, Calif., was pushed to the limit by No. 62-seed Drew Salyers of Howard, Ohio. Castillo took the lead on No. 17 as his par was met with a triple-bogey 7 from Salyers. The pair each parred No. 18, giving Castillo a 1-up victory.

Play continues in the event with the Round of 32 starting at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.