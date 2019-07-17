Rory McIlroy on washing machine shirt: Nike doing what they do

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Continuing the the theme of personalized pre-major logos, Rory McIlroy explained the small washing machine on his Nike Dry-Fit polo.

“Just Nike sort of doing what they do,” he said Wednesday in his pre-British Open press conference. “They wanted to do something special for me this week. Thought washing machine, I grew up here, long winter nights hitting golf balls into my mom’s washing machine, so it was a nice little touch.”

Down to leaving the washing machine door open, the logo marks a fun renewal of an old story first revealed in 1999, when McIlroy went on UTV’s Kelly show and footage showed a pre-teen McIlroy chipping balls into an open machine. His method of home practice was later recreated in a Nike ad and it especially poignant on the eve of McIlroy’s first Open Championship in his native Northern Ireland.