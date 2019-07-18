British Open: Darren Clarke off to great start at Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – The 148th British Open couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. Not only did local hero Darren Clarke split Royal Portrush’s first fairway, the 2011 winner birdied the first hole.

A Portrush boy on the leaderboard after one hole on Northern Ireland’s return to major championship golf after 68 years, who scripted that start: Steven Spielberg?

Clarke, who kicked off the championship in the company of Irish amateur James Sugrue and Charley Hoffman at 6:35 a.m., added a second birdie at the par-3 third. The 50-year-old clearly wasn’t suffering from stage fright, despite what longtime friend Thomas Bjorn thought.

“He’s got to be as nervous as he’s ever been,” said Bjorn, the victorious 2018 Ryder Cup captain. The Dane is here this week doing TV commentary. He wasn’t scheduled to go on air until 2 p.m., but there he was on the first tee with thousands of others to cheer on his friend.

“This is a big moment for him and his family. It’s a big moment for Northern Ireland, for golf. Darren must’ve thought this day would never come. If he’s not proud of this day, then he’ll never be proud of anything.

“I spoke to him before he teed off and he was trying to pretend all these people would still be here if he wasn’t hitting the first shot. I said, ‘Who are you kidding?’”

“I mean, it’s almost like he’s hosting the tournament this week.”

Shouts of “Come on Darren!” rang out as Clarke walked off the first tee, hands tucked into trouser pockets to ward off the early morning chill.

Those shouts got louder when Clarke rolled in his 18-foot birdie putt on the first hole. He raised his putter to the packed gallery in the stands behind the green, then gently raised his arm three times to acknowledge the cheers.

The Open Championship’s return to Northern Ireland after a 68-year absence was off to the perfect start.