British Open: David Duval makes 13, just short of highest single score in history

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — David Duval got off to a fantastic start in the British Open. After birdieing his first two holes and reaching Royal Portrush’s 5th tee 2-under he was one off the lead.

But the 2001 British Open champion then went quadruple bogey, bogey and 13 at the par-5 7th, which added him to the history books.

The 8-over-par tally is the third-highest score in championship history, surpassed only by D. Murdoch’s 14 at Prestwick’s first hole in 1925 and Herman Tissie’s 15 at Troon’s Postage Stamp in 1950.

According to the British Open radio broadcast, Duval hit two provisionals off of the 7th tee and thought he was playing his third ball most of the hole before realizing it was the second provisional. He went back to the tee to start over again and that led to an initial posting of 15. But the antics were reconsidered and his score soon reported as a 13.

Duval was a 1/7 pre-tournament favorite to miss the cut.