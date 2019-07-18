Eddie Pepperell made time for his dogs before coming to Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Eddie Pepperell is renowned for marching to a different drummer. He’s doing just that in this week’s British Open.

Seems his dogs are more important than getting to know Royal Portrush.

The enigmatic Englishman didn’t arrive in Northern Ireland until Tuesday evening. He went straight home after the Scottish Open because he had more important things to do: he wanted to walk his dogs, Gus and Pip.

“Nice to get home and spend a day with the dogs. Off to Portrush tomorrow and quite excited for what could turn out to be the greatest Open ever!” he posted on his Twitter feed.

The two-time European Tour winner woke up Wednesday morning, saw the rain that was set for the remainder of the day and said to hell with a practice round.

“I arrived Tuesday evening, and I would have gone out yesterday had the weather not been the way it was,” Pepperell said. “Once I saw that, I walked it (the course), which is more than I usually do.

“It’s not uncommon for me to not play. I’ve done it certainly in nearly every major I’ve played. Practice rounds at majors are so long and boring, and I can’t stand it, so I’d rather not play.”

So far so good. Pepperell opened the 148th Open championship with a 1-under-par 70, three shots off Shane Lowry’s early lead.

Doing without practice rounds could become a trend if Pepperell lifts the old claret jug on Sunday. The game’s top professionals might even think dog walking’s a better option.

It’s working for Eddie P.