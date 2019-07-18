British Open: J.B. Holmes' golf equipment at Royal Portrush

The gear J.B. Holmes is using this week at the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush:

DRIVER: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees adjusted to 8), with Fujikura Ventus 8X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (14.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z U85 (3), Z-785 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX-4 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype

BALL: Srixon Z Star XV

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet