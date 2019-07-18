British Open: Shane Lowry's equipment at Royal Portrush

By: David Dusek | July 18, 2019 10:17 am

The gear Shane Lowry is using this week at the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush:

DRIVER: Srixon Z 585 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z U85 (2), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White TX Hybrid shaft; Z U85 (3), with KBS Tour 130X shaft; Z 585 (4, 5) and Z 785 (6-PW), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 4 (50, 58 degrees), with KBS Wedge shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Stroke Lab Exo 2-Ball

BALL: Srixon Z Star XV

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet