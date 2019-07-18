Emiliano Grillo sinks hole-in-one at British Open to go along with 2-over day

Emiliano Grillo had a colorful scorecard during his first round of the British Open on Thursday — a wild mix of reds and blues — but his shot at the 13th hole helped balance an otherwise rollercoaster outing.

At the par-3 hole from 200 yards out, Grillo’s shot landed short of the hole and rolled its way toward the pin, rising over a mound on the green, before plunking into the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one. The 26-year-old became the first golfer to shoot an ace at The Open Championship since Louis Oosthuizen did at the 14th hole in 2016 at Royal Troon.

The Argentine, playing in his fourth Open, then celebrated by tossing his ball into the crowd.

Grillo finished his day at 2-over 73. He birdied three holes on the front nine, but those were canceled out by a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 fifth hole. And after his ace on 13, Grillo followed up with his third and fourth bogeys of the day on the next two holes.

Ranked the No. 60 golfer in the world heading into this weekend, Grillo will tee off Friday at 6:47 a.m. ET with Sung Kang and Thomas Thurloway, hoping to make a run in the second round to make the cut.