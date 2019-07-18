British Open Round 1 Live Blog: News, tee times, TV/streaming, hole locations

The final major of 2019 begins Thursday morning well before the sun rises on the East Coast of the United States.

The British Open returns to Northern Ireland and a designed Royal Portrush Dunluce links course for the first time since 1951. Northern Ireland native and 2011 Champion Golfer of the Year Darren Clarke hits the opening tee shot, weather permitting, at 1:35 a.m. ET (6:35 a.m. local time) from No. 1.

Among the very big names to watch: Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, three-time Open champion Tiger Woods, two-time defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, a leaner-but-never-meaner Phil Mickelson and 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari.

Thursday’s notable groups and tee times include (all times Eastern):

Group 8 – 2:52 a.m. Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

Group 19 – 4:58 a.m. Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

Group 20 – 5:09 a.m. McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

Group 34 – 7:53 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

Group 35 – 8:04 a.m. Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

Group 44 – 9:48 a.m. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 45 – 9:59 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

Group 46 – 10:10 a.m. Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

Woods played two full and one partial practice rounds this week. He has never played Royal Portrush competitively and may or may not have been stiffed by Koepka in his attempt to get some inside knowledge from Koepka’s caddie and Portrush native Ricky Elliott.

Woods didn’t touch a club for more than two weeks after his T-21 finish at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open and has not played in competition since the Open ended more than a month ago. He’s played only 10 rounds of pro golf since his historic victory at the Masters in April. Woods sits one victory shy from Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

For McIlroy, this Open Championship carries both the weight of a major – something he has not won since the 2014 PGA Championship – and of a return to his homeland.

Royal Portrush was re-designed over an 18-month period especially for this tournament and it will be a course stuffed with spectators, an overwhelming amount who likely cannot wait for native son McIlroy to grab his second Claret Jug.

World No. 1 Koepka tries to close out the best 16-month run in major championship success since Woods in 2000-01. A victory at Royal Portrush would give Koepka his fifth major title overall and his fourth in the past 14 months.

For weekend reference, Northern Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. So a 1 p.m. tee time at Royal Portrush means play begins at 8 a.m. on the East Coast.

Follow all the action right here. And hop onto our live Tiger Tracker once Woods begins play at 10:10 a.m. ET alongside Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace.

2019 British Open Round 1 Update:

6:21 a.m.: Through 12 holes, Phil Mickelson has fallen back to +4 overall.

5:28 a.m.: SHOCKER! McIlroy begins the British Open with two major hooks off the first tee. He two-putts the green and stumbles off the par-4, first hole with an quadruple-bogey 8. He is 7 shots off the lead after one hole.

2019 British Open Twitter Stream

