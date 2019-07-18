British Open Round 2 Live Blog: News, updates, tee times, TV/streaming info

By the time many Americans wake up and check their smartphones Friday, Tiger Woods may be out of the British Open and Rory McIlroy could be close behind out the door after 36 holes.

Both golfers – among the betting and/or emotional favorites to win at the Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Dunluce links course this week – faltered terribly in Round 1 Thursday. Their future in the 148th Open Championship remains perilous after McIlroy and Woods shot 79 and 78 respectively.

Woods goes out at 5:09 a.m. ET with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed. McIlroy begins his second round at 10:10 a.m. ET with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

For McIlory, the tournament may have ended on the first hole, when he fired two shots out of bounds en route to a quadruple-bogey eight. McIlroy, a fan favorite among his fellow Northern Ireland countrymen, bookended his round with a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4, 18th hole.

Other than a botched gimme on 16, he was just fine.

McIlroy is 8-under overall and 13 shots behind leader J.B. Holmes

For Woods, the day was even more painful, in a literal sense. On his tee shot at No. 1, Woods appeared to tweak his back. The raw golf-cold of Portrush took its toll from there and Woods was never close to establishing anything close to major-championship momentum. Woods had only played 10 competitive rounds since his Masters victory in April, which seems 95 years rather than 95 days ago.

The cutline is likely to be in the area of 2-over.

Just 2 shots off the lead lurks World No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

Nearly invisible for the first 10 holes of his round on NBC’s telecast, Koepka was simply Koepka and churning away at the best Royal Portrush and the ever-changing conditions put in his way. Koepka is taking aim at his fifth overall major title, his fourth in the past 14 months and his second of 2019.

Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma begin their second round at 3:30 a.m. ET.

BRITISH OPEN: Scores

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

For reference, Northern Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. So a 1 p.m. tee time at Royal Portrush means play begins at 8 a.m. on the East Coast.

Keep up with our Round 2 live blog for the British Open.

All times listed are Eastern.

British Open Twitter Stream

British Open Tee Times – Round 2

Friday

Group & Tee Time (ET) Players 1 – 1:35 a.m. Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez 2 – 1:46 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood 3 – 1:57 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos 4 – 2:08 a.m. Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang 5 – 2:19 a.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod 6 – 2:30 a.m. Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang 7 – 2:41 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters 8 – 2:52 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen 9 – 3:03 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma 10 – 3:14 a.m. Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise 11 – 3:25 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett 12 – 3:36 a.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky 13 – 3:47 a.m. Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding 14 – 4:03 a.m. Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone 15 – 4:14 a.m. Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio 16 – 4:25 a.m. Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer 17 – 4:36 p.m Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman 18 – 4:47 p.m Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard 19 – 4:58 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley 20 – 5:09 a.m. Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed 21 – 5:20 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar 22 – 5:31 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock 23 – 5:42 a.m. Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez 24 – 5:53 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori 25 – 6:04 a.m. Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson 26 – 6:15 a.m. Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Tur 27 – 6:36 a.m. Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman 28 – 6:47 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a) 29 – 6:58 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy 30 – 7:09 a.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a) 31 – 7:20 a.m. Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a) 32 – 7:31 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam 33 – 7:42 a.m. Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello 34 – 7:53 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace 35 – 8:04 a.m. Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke 36 – 8:15 a.m. Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan 37 – 8:26 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli 38 – 8:37 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston 39 – 8:48 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a) 40 – 9:04 a.m. Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 41 – 9:15 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell 42 – 9:26 a.m. Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger 43 – 9:37 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly 44 – 9:48 a.m. Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners 45 – 9:59 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott 46 – 10:10 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey 47 – 10:21 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama 48 – 10:32 a.m. Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker 49 – 10:43 a.m. Luke Lista, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring 50 – 10:54 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert 51 – 11:05 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous 52 – 11:16 a.m. Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

2019 British Open Round 2 TV Info

(All Times Eastern)

Friday

Golf Channel

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

GolfChannel.Com

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

4 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel

British Open Round 2 Hole Locations

British Open purse, prize money

The British Open purse has been raised to $10.75 million this year – up from $10.5 million in 2018. The winner earns $1.935 million, which represents 18% of the total purse. The U.S. Open has the largest purse at $12.5 million, while the Masters and PGA Championship both amount to $11 million.