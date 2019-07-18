British Open Round 2 Live Blog: News, updates, tee times, TV/streaming info

By the time many Americans wake up and check their smartphones Friday, Tiger Woods may be out of the British Open and Rory McIlroy could be close behind out the door after 36 holes.
Both golfers – among the betting and/or emotional favorites to win at the Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Dunluce links course this week – faltered terribly in Round 1 Thursday. Their future in the 148th Open Championship remains perilous after McIlroy and Woods shot 79 and 78 respectively.
Woods goes out at 5:09 a.m. ET with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed. McIlroy begins his second round at 10:10 a.m. ET with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.
For McIlory, the tournament may have ended on the first hole, when he fired two shots out of bounds en route to a quadruple-bogey eight. McIlroy, a fan favorite among his fellow Northern Ireland countrymen, bookended his round with a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4, 18th hole.
Other than a botched gimme on 16, he was just fine.
McIlroy is 8-under overall and 13 shots behind leader J.B. Holmes
For Woods, the day was even more painful, in a literal sense. On his tee shot at No. 1, Woods appeared to tweak his back. The raw golf-cold of Portrush took its toll from there and Woods was never close to establishing anything close to major-championship momentum. Woods had only played 10 competitive rounds since his Masters victory in April, which seems 95 years rather than 95 days ago.
The cutline is likely to be in the area of 2-over.
Just 2 shots off the lead lurks World No. 1 Brooks Koepka.
Nearly invisible for the first 10 holes of his round on NBC’s telecast, Koepka was simply Koepka and churning away at the best Royal Portrush and the ever-changing conditions put in his way. Koepka is taking aim at his fifth overall major title, his fourth in the past 14 months and his second of 2019.
Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma begin their second round at 3:30 a.m. ET.
For reference, Northern Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. So a 1 p.m. tee time at Royal Portrush means play begins at 8 a.m. on the East Coast.
All times listed are Eastern.
British Open Tee Times – Round 2
Friday
|Group & Tee Time (ET)
|Players
|1 – 1:35 a.m.
|Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez
|2 – 1:46 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood
|3 – 1:57 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos
|4 – 2:08 a.m.
|Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang
|5 – 2:19 a.m.
|Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod
|6 – 2:30 a.m.
|Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang
|7 – 2:41 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters
|8 – 2:52 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen
|9 – 3:03 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma
|10 – 3:14 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise
|11 – 3:25 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett
|12 – 3:36 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky
|13 – 3:47 a.m.
|Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding
|14 – 4:03 a.m.
|Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone
|15 – 4:14 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio
|16 – 4:25 a.m.
|Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer
|17 – 4:36 p.m
|Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
|18 – 4:47 p.m
|Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard
|19 – 4:58 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
|20 – 5:09 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed
|21 – 5:20 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar
|22 – 5:31 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock
|23 – 5:42 a.m.
|Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez
|24 – 5:53 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori
|25 – 6:04 a.m.
|Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson
|26 – 6:15 a.m.
|Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Tur
|27 – 6:36 a.m.
|Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman
|28 – 6:47 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)
|29 – 6:58 a.m.
|Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy
|30 – 7:09 a.m.
|Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)
|31 – 7:20 a.m.
|Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)
|32 – 7:31 a.m.
|Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam
|33 – 7:42 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|34 – 7:53 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace
|35 – 8:04 a.m.
|Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke
|36 – 8:15 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan
|37 – 8:26 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli
|38 – 8:37 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
|39 – 8:48 a.m.
|Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)
|40 – 9:04 a.m.
|Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|41 – 9:15 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell
|42 – 9:26 a.m.
|Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger
|43 – 9:37 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly
|44 – 9:48 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners
|45 – 9:59 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
|46 – 10:10 a.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey
|47 – 10:21 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
|48 – 10:32 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker
|49 – 10:43 a.m.
|Luke Lista, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring
|50 – 10:54 a.m.
|Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert
|51 – 11:05 a.m.
|Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous
|52 – 11:16 a.m.
|Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior
2019 British Open Round 2 TV Info
(All Times Eastern)
Friday
Golf Channel
1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round
4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live
NBC Sports Network
11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers
GolfChannel.Com
4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1
4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2
4 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel
British Open Round 2 Hole Locations
British Open purse, prize money
The British Open purse has been raised to $10.75 million this year – up from $10.5 million in 2018. The winner earns $1.935 million, which represents 18% of the total purse. The U.S. Open has the largest purse at $12.5 million, while the Masters and PGA Championship both amount to $11 million.
