Every hole-in-one on PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season

There have been 33 aces on the PGA Tour this season, including one in the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Emiliano Grillo was the first to make a hole in one in the final major of 2019. It came from 200 yards on the par-3 13th. It’s the first ace at the Open Championship since 2016. Playing in his fourth British Open, Grillo celebrated with a toss of the ball into the crowd.

The most recent aces stateside come courtesy of Tim Herron during the first round and Shawn Stefani in the third round at TPC Twin Cities.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera and Francesco Molinari are the only golfers to record an ace and a victory at the same event. Holmes won the Genesis by one shot while Molinari won the Arnold Palmer by two.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

