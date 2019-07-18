Tiger Woods struggles through 7-over 78 Thursday at British Open

Tiger Woods’ quest for a 16th major championship victory got off to a rough start on Thursday.

Despite making par on each of his first four holes, Woods fell apart in the middle of his round, shooting six-over through Nos. 5-11 en route to a disappointing 7-over 78 in the first round of the 148th British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The course didn’t hear a Tiger Roar until the 15th hole, where Woods, a three-time Open champion, made his lone birdie of the day. All in all, Woods’ round consisted of one birdie, 10 pars, six bogeys and one double-bogey.

Thanks to inconsistency off the tee, poor ball-striking from the fairway and some missed putts, Woods walked off the course T-144 out of 156 players. Since his Masters win at Augusta National earlier this year, Woods is 10-over par in majors.

Once again alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed, Woods returns to the course Friday morning at 5:09 a.m. ET for the second round.