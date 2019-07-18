Tiger Tracker: Follow Woods' first round at the British Open shot-by-shot

The quest for major championship No. 16 continues for Tiger Woods on Thursday in Northern Ireland.

Hoping for the same magic he had after winning the Masters earlier this year, Woods will be contending for his third British Open title this week as the world’s best flock to Royal Portrush for golf’s final major of the season. He last held “Champion Golfer of the Year” status in 2006 after his Open Championship win at Royal Liverpool.

Woods begins his first round alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed, teeing off at 10:10 a.m. ET. Follow his round with shot-by-shot updates and analysis below.

LEADERBOARD: British Open

Hole 3: Par 3

OFF THE TEE: 175 yards to the pin and the Big Cat goes with pitching wedge. He sticks this one inside 10 feet for his best look at birdie today. Yeah, that’s right, a 175-yard pitching wedge. This guy.

Hole 2: Par 5

OFF THE TEE: No driver here for Tiger, who lays off with a fairway metal. His tee shot looks to be safe in the fairway but finds a bunker. The scramble continues.

SECOND SHOT: Tiger just pitches this one out of the bunker and advances up the fairway. Safe shot. Oh, and the rains are gone and the suns out. Welcome to Northern Ireland, folks.

APPROACH SHOT: 235 yards to the green from the short stuff, downwind (11-13 mph). Solid stroke from Tiger, who finds the green, short and right of the pin. Nice and comfortable swing there (but this putt is a doozy with some serious break).

ON THE GREEN: From outside 20 feet Tiger gives this one a ride up the hill and along the strong right-to-left break. The putt runs just below the hole and he’ll have a short one to clean up for par. He makes the three-footer and walks off with par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2.

Hole 1: Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Here. We. Go. Tiger goes with iron here on No. 1 and finds the left rough. He seemed to grimace a little bit after that tee shot. Was it because of the poor shot? Maybe an injury? Not sure, we’ll be monitoring.

Tiger Woods is off the first tee at Royal Portrush. Little grimace after his drive. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Fm2aotBFO7 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) July 18, 2019

APPROACH SHOT: He’s got 193 yards to the pin from the tall grass to the left of the fairway. Tiger gave that one a good, strong cut and barely found the green before his ball rolled into a bunker. That’ll be a tough up-and-down from there, looking like a bogey start. As for the previous grimace, he seems fine for now and really went after that shot.

AROUND THE GREEN: Well he sure made that look easy. The bunker was a good 20-ish feet below the putting surface, and Tiger’s out plays up the green perfectly. He’s still got some meat left on the bone there, but it’s a par putt from just outside 10 feet.

ON THE GREEN: The rains have come as Tiger stands over his par putt. Just some subtle movement here and Tiger cans the putt to escape with a great par on his opening hole. On to the next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.