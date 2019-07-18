Defending champion Thorbjornsen falls at U.S. Junior Amateur

After two rounds of match play Thursday and an afternoon weather delay lasting over an hour, eight players remain in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, but defending champion Michael Thorbjornsen is not among them.

Thorbjornsen fell to Palmer Jackson 1 down in the Round of 32 early Thursday. Thorbjornsen, the No. 5 seed from Wellesley, Mass., never led in his only match of the day, recording three bogeys and three birdies. Jackson, the No. 28 seed from Murrysville, Pa., went on to lose to Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Va. in the round of 16 after playing 19 holes.

William Moll, the tournament’s No. 1 seed from Houston, Texas, also lost Thursday in the Round of 32 to fellow Texan and 32-seed Jacob Sosa, 4-and-2. Moll recorded two straight birdies on the fifth and sixth holes to lead 1 up, but Sosa, from Austin, tied the match with a birdie on the eighth hole. Moll struggled for the remainder of the match, recording bogeys on four of his next six holes. Sosa went on to lose to No. 16 Deven Ramachandran 3-and-2 in the Round of 16.

Joining Ramachandran in Friday’s quarterfinal are Kelly Chin, George Duangmanee, Austin Greaser, Bo Jin, Garrett Martin, Joseph Pagdin and Preston Summerhays.

The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of match play will take place Friday. The 36-hole championship round will follow on Saturday.