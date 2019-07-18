How to watch the British Open on TV, online

Here is the full schedule of NBC Sports Group’s live 2019 British Open TV and online coverage. Play at the re-designed Royal Portrush Dunluce links course begins at 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Francesco Molinari is the defending champion as the Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years. Rory McIlroy is back in his home country seeking his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods guns for his fourth Claret Jug. And Brooks Koepka is playing for his fourth major title in less than 14 months.

2019 British Open Week TV Coverage

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, July 18

Golf Channel

Midnight-1:30 a.m.: Midnight Drive

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – First Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

GolfChannel.Com

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

4 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel

Friday, July 19

Golf Channel

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

GolfChannel.Com

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

4 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

4 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel

Saturday, July 20

Golf Channel

5-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round

7-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC

7 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Open – Third Round

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

GolfChannel.Com

4:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

5 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

5 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel

Sunday, July 21

NBC Sports Network

1-1:30 a.m.: The Men in Blazers

Golf Channel

4-7 a.m.: The Open – Final Round

7-9:45 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC

7 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Open – Final Round

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC Sports Network

10-10:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

GolfChannel.Com

4:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

5 a.m. – Noon: Three-Hole Channel

