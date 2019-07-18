Jordan Spieth's Under Armour Scripting Will Have Him Ready for Anything at the 2019 Open Championship

The Open Championship – the fourth and final major of the season – presents a challenge unlike any other. From furious winds to unfriendly terrain, each course that hosts the event tests the skill and determination of even the best golfers in the world, and the links at Royal Portrush Golf Club are no different.

The oldest of the four major golf tournaments returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years this week, and Jordan Spieth will look to finish the major season on a strong note with a follow-up to his 2017 title.

“The Open Championship presents a unique challenge every year given the uncertain conditions that await. Under Armour outfitted Jordan with scripting that will ensure he can overcome the elements, those mild or harsh, and keep his focus on the course.”

– Chris Snoke, Under Armour Golf

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Shop Jordon Spieth’s seen on tour looks here