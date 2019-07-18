British Open: Rory McIlroy begins with disastrous quadruple-bogey 8

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Internal out-of-bounds, thick rough, low-growing ferns and a missed putt all contributed to Rory McIlroy’s shocking quadruple bogey 8.

The betting favorite and best hope for a Northern Irishman winning the British Open in its first playing here since 1951, essentially took himself out of contention almost as soon as his tournament started.

And it all went wrong so fast.

Here's Rory McIlroy's opening tee ball that went OB on Thursday morning at Portrush. It was a quadruple-bogey start for the Ulsterman. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/nzxm2G4UXI — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 18, 2019

Following a rousing first tee ovation, McIlroy pulled his first tee shot toward Royal Portrush’s unfortunately-placed internal out-of-bounds. The ball bounced once in bounds but easily bounced a few paces outside the white stakes.

Television replays showed McIlroy grimacing as officials sent confirmation that the ball finished out of play.

His provisional tee shot landed in a dreadful lie just off the first fairway, leaving a 150-yard second shot pulled left of the greenside bunker. McIlroy’s ball finished in one of the many low-growing ferns found in Portrush’s rough. After a brief inspection, McIlroy decided to take an unplayable lie, his second penalty stroke on the 421-yard starting hole.

The 30-year-old then lobbed a sand wedge over the deep greenside bunker to about 7 feet. A missed putt and McIlroy was 4-over-par after one hole.

McIlroy opened the tournament as the 8-1 betting favorite and immediately moved to 33-1 after his terrible start.

He was +5 after four holes.