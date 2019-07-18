Top European players who have never won a major

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 British Open

By July 18, 2019 5:05 am

As the 148th British Open gets underway at Royal Portrush, here’s a look at some of the top European players of all time who have never won a major.

Mar 24, 2019; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey reacts after putting on the fourth green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Paul Casey

Nine top-10s in majors so far, including third in 2010 Open Championship. Still has time to win one.

Thomas Bjorn (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Thomas Bjorn

The Dane has three seconds in majors, and five other top-10s. Took three shots to escape greenside bunker on St George’s par-3, 16th hole en route to double bogey in final round of the 2003 Open Championship. Lost to Ben Curtis by a shot.

Howard Clark, European Ryder Cup team member, at photo session at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, NY in 1995. (Photo by Wayne Scarberry/f8 Images)

Howard Clark

This 11-time European Tour winner had only one top-10 major finish (T-8 in 1981 Open Championship), but only played one Masters, one U.S. Open and two PGA Championships.

Luke Donald plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Course. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald

The former world No. 1 has eight top-10s in majors, including third in the 2005 Masters and 2006 PGA Championship.

European Ryder Cup team captain Bernard Gallacher holds up the Ryder Cup during closing ceremonies after Europe defeated the U.S. in the final round of Ryder Cup play at the Oak Hills Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., in this Sept. 24, 1995 photo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Bernard Gallacher

A 10-time European Tour winner and eight-time Ryder Cup player never came close to major glory. T-18 in 1973 Open Championship was his best showing. He never played a U.S. major.

Colin Montgomerie tips his visor at the 18th hole after finishing the third round of the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, Saturday, June 17, 2006. (Joe Larese / The Journal News)

Colin Montgomerie

Arguably the best player of all time never to win a major. Five seconds in the tournaments that really count. Had three in the U.S. Open, 1994, 1997 and 2006. Double bogey from fairway on last hole in 2006 probably hurts most.

In this July 13, 1974, file photo, Gary Player, center, and Peter Oosterhuis shake hands after the final of the British Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Anne’s in Lancashire, England. (AP Photo, File)

Peter Oosterhuis

This seven-time Euro Tour winner was third in the 1973 Masters and second in the 1974 Open Championship.

Jesper Parnevik during the first round of the 2002 Masters. (Tim Dillon/USA TODAY)

Jesper Parnevik

Looked set to become first Swedish male major winner in the 1990s. Finished second twice in the Open Championship, 1994 and 1997. Bogeyed last in former to lose by a shot to Nick Price, and held two-shot 54-hole lead in latter.

Ian Poulter after putting on the 2nd green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Ian Poulter

The 12-time Euro Tour winner has eight top-10s in majors, with his best showing was second place in the 2008 Open Championship.

European team captain Sam Torrance sprays champagne during celebrations on the 18th green, after Europe defeated the United States to win the Ryder Cup at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, Sunday Sept. 29, 2002.(AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

Sam Torrance

Won 21 times on the European Tour but had just three top-10s in 28 Open Championships, with fifth in 1981 his best showing.

Lee Westwood plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park – Black Course. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Lee Westwood

His failure to win one of the marquee events remains a mystery. He has nine top-3 finishes, eight of them between 2008-2013. Second in the 2016 Masters is one of three runner-up finishes.

England’s Mark James celebrates after winning the Spanish Open golf tournament at Madrid’s La Moraleja golf course Sunday, April 27, 1997. (AP Photo/Denis Doyle)

Mark James

Won 18 times on European Tour and had five top-10s in the Open Championship, including T-3 in 1981.

Christy O’Connor Sr. becomes the second Irishman inducted into the Hall of Fame

Christy O’Connor Sr.

One of the most naturally gifted players to play the game, O’Connor Sr finished second in 1965 Open Championship and was third in 1958 and 1961.

Harry Cooper

English-born Cooper had six top-four finishes in the U.S. Open, including second in 1927 and 1936. The 31-PGA Tour winner was also a two-time Masters runner-up.

Anders Forsbrand

The long hitter seemed destined to become the first Swedish male to win a major. He racked up six Euro Tour wins but his best major showing was T-4 in 1994 Open Championship.

Neil Coles

This seven-time European Tour winner finished second in the 1973 Open Championship. His hatred of travel meant he never played a U.S. major.

Dai Rees

Rees had a chance to become the first Welsh major winner long before Ian Woosnam. Rees had three seconds in the Open Championship in 1953, 1954 and 1961.

Allan Robertson

Robertson is the man responsible for the Open Championship. It was held in 1860 after his death in 1859 to see who assumed his mantle as champion golfer, a distinction he deserves.

Dave Thomas

The powerful Welshman lost the 1958 Open Championship in a playoff to Peter Thomson and was joint second, a shot behind Jack Nicklaus in 1966.

 

