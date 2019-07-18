Top European players who have never won a major

As the 148th British Open gets underway at Royal Portrush, here’s a look at some of the top European players of all time who have never won a major.

Paul Casey

Nine top-10s in majors so far, including third in 2010 Open Championship. Still has time to win one.

Thomas Bjorn

The Dane has three seconds in majors, and five other top-10s. Took three shots to escape greenside bunker on St George’s par-3, 16th hole en route to double bogey in final round of the 2003 Open Championship. Lost to Ben Curtis by a shot.

Howard Clark

This 11-time European Tour winner had only one top-10 major finish (T-8 in 1981 Open Championship), but only played one Masters, one U.S. Open and two PGA Championships.

Luke Donald

The former world No. 1 has eight top-10s in majors, including third in the 2005 Masters and 2006 PGA Championship.

Bernard Gallacher

A 10-time European Tour winner and eight-time Ryder Cup player never came close to major glory. T-18 in 1973 Open Championship was his best showing. He never played a U.S. major.

Colin Montgomerie

Arguably the best player of all time never to win a major. Five seconds in the tournaments that really count. Had three in the U.S. Open, 1994, 1997 and 2006. Double bogey from fairway on last hole in 2006 probably hurts most.

Peter Oosterhuis

This seven-time Euro Tour winner was third in the 1973 Masters and second in the 1974 Open Championship.

Jesper Parnevik

Looked set to become first Swedish male major winner in the 1990s. Finished second twice in the Open Championship, 1994 and 1997. Bogeyed last in former to lose by a shot to Nick Price, and held two-shot 54-hole lead in latter.

Ian Poulter

The 12-time Euro Tour winner has eight top-10s in majors, with his best showing was second place in the 2008 Open Championship.

Sam Torrance

Won 21 times on the European Tour but had just three top-10s in 28 Open Championships, with fifth in 1981 his best showing.

Lee Westwood

His failure to win one of the marquee events remains a mystery. He has nine top-3 finishes, eight of them between 2008-2013. Second in the 2016 Masters is one of three runner-up finishes.

Mark James

Won 18 times on European Tour and had five top-10s in the Open Championship, including T-3 in 1981.

Christy O’Connor Sr.

One of the most naturally gifted players to play the game, O’Connor Sr finished second in 1965 Open Championship and was third in 1958 and 1961.

Harry Cooper

English-born Cooper had six top-four finishes in the U.S. Open, including second in 1927 and 1936. The 31-PGA Tour winner was also a two-time Masters runner-up.

Anders Forsbrand

The long hitter seemed destined to become the first Swedish male to win a major. He racked up six Euro Tour wins but his best major showing was T-4 in 1994 Open Championship.

Neil Coles

This seven-time European Tour winner finished second in the 1973 Open Championship. His hatred of travel meant he never played a U.S. major.

Dai Rees

Rees had a chance to become the first Welsh major winner long before Ian Woosnam. Rees had three seconds in the Open Championship in 1953, 1954 and 1961.

Allan Robertson

Robertson is the man responsible for the Open Championship. It was held in 1860 after his death in 1859 to see who assumed his mantle as champion golfer, a distinction he deserves.

Dave Thomas

The powerful Welshman lost the 1958 Open Championship in a playoff to Peter Thomson and was joint second, a shot behind Jack Nicklaus in 1966.