British Open: Tommy Fleetwood's golf equipment at Royal Portrush

Tommy Fleetwood's TaylorMade GAPR Lo David Dusek/Golfweek

By July 19, 2019 10:50 am

The gear Tommy Fleetwood is using at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade GAPR Lo (2), P7TW (4-9), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 52, 56, 60), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

