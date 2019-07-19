British Open: What you missed overnight, Spieth surging in Round 2

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – If you’re just waking up on the East Coast, here’s what you’ve missed.

With a hot putter, Jordan Spieth is making a big early move up the yellow leader boards with a run of birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie to get to 6 under through eight holes on a cool, dry Friday morning with mild wind. The 25-year-old Texan was briefly tied for the lead at 6 under par with J.B. Holmes before Holmes birdied No. 5 to get to 7 under. Holmes shot a 66 Thursday to hold a one-shot lead over Shane Lowry.

Holmes birdied the 6th on Friday to get to 8 under and Tyrrell Hatton had 3 birdies to get to 6 under.

Spieth hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

•Tiger Woods, who looked worn down and lethargic in a disappointing 78 on Thursday, got off to a great start Friday morning with a birdie on No. 1. Woods, 43, admitted he wasn’t feeling his best Thursday when he finished his round in the early evening local time.

“I’m just not moving as well as I’d like. And unfortunately, you’ve got to be able to move, and especially under these conditions, shape the golf ball. And I didn’t do it. I didn’t shape the golf ball at all. Everything was left-to-right.”

Tiger’s playing with Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace, who noted “I got to play with me hero today,” on Thursday.

I got to play with my hero today 🐅 pic.twitter.com/wBqtfAQ4Vr — Matt Wallace (@mattsjwallace) July 18, 2019

•Tommy Fleetwood is wearing the God-awful Nike “toile” shirt that appears to be inspired by golfers playing in sand dunes. It’s the black version of the same shirt Jason Day wore on Thursday.

•Adam Hadwin had the second eagle of the morning, holing his shot from the fairway on the par-4 8th.