British Open: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

The British Open continues Saturday with the third round at Royal Portrush.

J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry share the lead at 8 under after two rounds and sit one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood. U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka is T-8 at 5 under entering Round 3 after carding a second-round 69.

While there are several big names left in the field, there were severeal big names to miss the cut after 36 holes on Friday including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN: Scores

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the Open Championship.

Open Championship Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

Tee Times (ET) Players 4:35 a.m. Paul Waring 4:45 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak 4:55 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson 5:05 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner 5:15 a.m. Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson 5:25 a.m. Tuki Inamori, Matt Wallace 5:35 a.m. Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis 5:45 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox 6 a.m. Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert 6:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley 6:20 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman 6:30 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten 6:40 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen 6:50 a.m. Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin 7 a.m. Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner 7:10 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox 7:20 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen 7:35 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace 7:45 a.m. Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park 7:55 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover 8:05 a.m. Danny Willett, Aaron Wise 8:15 a.m. Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre 8:25 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els 8:35 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters 8:45 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Bteong Hun An 8:55 a.m. Rickie Flower, Xander Schauffele 9:10 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson 9:20 a.m. Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson 9:30 a.m. Tyrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar 9:40 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 9:50 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau 10 a.m. Erik Can Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli 10:10 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth 10:20 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose 10:30 a.m. Justin Harding, Cameron Smith 10:40 a.m. Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood 10:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes

Open Championship Round 3 TV/Streaming Info

Saturday, July 20

Golf Channel

5-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round

7-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBC: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Open – Third Round

GolfChannel.Com

4:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

5 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

5 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel