British Open: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson will miss same major cut for first time ever

For decades Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have achieved the unthinkable on the golf course.

From Woods’ 15 major titles and 81 PGA Tour victories to Mickelson’s five majors, 44 wins on Tour and his incredible feat of 25 consecutive years ranked inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, the two are a staple on weekend leaderboards.

Except for this weekend at the 148th British Open at Royal Portush.

Woods and Mickelson both struggled in the Open’s return to Northern Ireland this week, leading to the end of one of the most impressive – and frankly mind-blowing – streaks in professional golf.

First pointed out by ESPN’s Bob Harig, in the previous 82 major championships where Woods and Mickelson have both played, at least one of the two has made the weekend cut. With the projected cut line at 1-over, that streak is poised to end this week: Woods is already in the clubhouse at 6-over and Mickelson currently sits at 9-over with three holes to play.

Woods also missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May and entering this week, Mickelson had missed the cut in four of his last six events. The two events where he made the cut, you ask? The PGA Championship (T-71) and U.S. Open (T-52).