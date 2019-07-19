Finalists set for U.S. Junior Amateur championship round

Finished are the quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club and all that remains is the 36-hole championship round Saturday between Bo Jin and Preston Summerhays.

Jin, 17 years old and the highest-ranked seed remaining in the field at No. 8, defeated No. 21 Kelly Chinn 1 up in the semifinal round. Jin, from the People’s Republic of China, defeated No. 16 Deven Ramachandran during the morning’s quarterfinal match also by a score of 1 up after making a birdie on 17 and par on 18.

Summerhays defeated Joseph Pagdin 4-and-3 in the semifinal Friday afternoon. Summerhays, No. 11, fell behind early, recording bogeys on holes 2-4, but began the back nine with three birdies on his first four holes to take the lead, 3 up. Pagdin, the 23 seed, then bogeyed the 14th hole, allowing Summerhays to take the round with a par on 15.

Summerhays, a 16-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., advanced to the semifinal round after defeating No. 19 Austin Greaser 2 up Friday morning. Tied entering the last five holes, Greaser recorded three bogeys as the round finished while Summerhays made five straight pars for the win.

The finalists tee off Saturday at 6:40 a.m. ET.