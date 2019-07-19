Rory McIlroy close to tears as his British Open charge comes up short

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — On the verge of tears during an interview, Rory McIlroy said he just “didn’t play my part” although fans in Northern Ireland played theirs as his British Open came to an early close despite a late charge Friday.

With a 6-under 65, McIlroy was 2 over after 36 holes and on the wrong side of the cut line, which was expected to be 1 over with four groups left to play the Dunluce links.

Fair play to Rory. Probably the most disappointing 65 you could ever shoot but boy, he has so much class. 👌🏼🏌🏼‍♂️ — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 19, 2019

A day after he opened with a quadruple bogey 8 on the first hole, McIlroy did all he could to get back into the tournament, making seven birdies with just one bogey while spirited Irish crowds willed him on.

On the par-4 18th, his tee shot found the middle of the fairway but his approach took a bad bounce off the green. His chip came up short and he made a 5-foot putt for par.

“Part of me is very disappointed not to be here for the weekend,” McIlroy told Sky TV immediately after his round. “I’m emotional but happy with how I played.”

“It’s going to hurt for a bit. I’ve been looking forward to this week for a long time.”