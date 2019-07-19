Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, and that's just part of the new norm

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – There was a glimmer of hope on the horizon – along with some looming dark clouds – as Tiger Woods played his way into the second round of the 148th British Open.

Despite his back still giving him fits on Friday at Royal Portrush, despite the mountain and sand dunes he had to climb just to make the cut in the oldest championship in golf, Woods didn’t give in or give up. He could have packed it in but instead had onlookers thinking he could conquer the difficult task before him.

It was a remarkable sight to behold a day after watching him stagger in obvious pain around the links and listening to him talk frankly about his physical state after the first round.

He was a beaten man on Thursday after needing 78 blows to get around Royal Portrush, his worst opening-round score ever in the British Open. He was an old Tiger and nothing remotely close to the Tiger of old that destroyed golf courses and golfers. Just three months after winning the Masters for the fifth time and winning his first major championship in 11 years, reality showed up and reminded us that Woods’ best is going to come and go.

But while so much has changed in his golfing life – he’s 43 with a body that’s been surgically repaired eight times and won’t allow him to put in 12-hour days on the practice range and in the gym – the competitive fire burns within.

On Friday the bell rang, and Woods, despite being stiff and walking gingerly, woke up. He said he torqued his setup differently and made minor changes to his swing. Because he’s no longer as flexible as he once was, he has to adapt.

It worked only for so long. A birdie from 30 feet on the first hole and another from 25 feet on the sixth gave him hope. After a sloppy bogey on the par-5 seventh, Woods ignited roars with birdies on 10 and 11.

Other chances for red numbers slipped away, however, especially at the shortish par-5 12th, before bogeys on his final two holes dashed any hope of making it to the weekend.

But near the end, on the 17th, you could see an angry Tiger after he pulled his approach into a batch of ugly rough. He knew his chances of making the cut disappeared with the ball in the nasty grass.

“I kind of grinded my way around the golf course today,” said Woods, who shot 70 but was done in by his opening 78. “I had a chance to get it back to even par for the tournament. I didn’t handle the par-5s well. I was in perfect position on all three of them. If I handled those par-5s well, I would be right there.”

So hold off on that retirement talk despite what you saw on Thursday, because Woods will continue to compete. He will continue searching for ways to remain relevant in the game he loves, but he’s just going to pursue it differently.

“That’s one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you’re not going to be as consistent as you were at 23. Things are different,” Woods said. “I’ve gotten so much stronger over the past year working with my physios and trying to get my body organized so that I can play at a high level.

“It panned out. I won a major championship this year.”

And it didn’t pan out other times, as Woods became the first player to win the Masters and then miss the cut in the PGA Championship and British Open in the same year since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999.

But that’s the new Tiger.

“I’m going to have my hot weeks,” he said. “I’m going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments. But there are times when I’m just not going to be there. And that wasn’t the case 20-some-odd years ago. I had a different body and I was able to be a little bit more consistent.”

Last year he beat up his body and played too much golf. But he nearly won the British Open and PGA Championship, then ended the season with a triumph in the Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013.

People were thinking the Tiger of old had returned, that week in, week out, he’d be the best once again.

But Woods knew otherwise. He knew his days were numbered and he knew he had to cut back.

So he did. The Open was just his 10th tournament this year. He didn’t play between the Masters and the PGA Championship. Then didn’t play between the U.S. Open and British Open. He has played just 12 rounds since the Masters.

That is the new norm.

Thus, Woods won’t be walking in Memphis next week, deciding to skip the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Instead, his eyes are on the FedExCup Playoffs. He hopes to play in the Northern Trust in New Jersey, the first postseason event Aug. 8-11. If all goes well, he’d play in the BMW Championship in Chicago the following week, then the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

But going forward, he will play less to try and play longer. Getting ready to win is just going to be a lot more difficult.

“Life changes, life moves on,” he said. “I have to be realistic about my expectations and hopefully peaking at the right time. I peaked at Augusta well, and hopefully I can peak a few more times this year.”