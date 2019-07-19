British Open: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods among notable names to miss the cut

J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry are tied for the lead at 8 under at the 148th British Open, and after 36 holes the field has been cut to the top 70 players, including ties.

While the top half of the leaderboard at Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush boasts big names like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau, there are more than a few notable names on the bottom half, lead by Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson also missed the cut, ending a wild streak at major championships.

Big names who missed British Open Cut

Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker shot a 3-over 74 on Thursday, but rebounded with a 1-under Friday. It wasn’t enough to make the weekend.