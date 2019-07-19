Tiger Tracker: Woods makes birdie on first hole Friday at British Open

Tiger Woods’ quest for major championship No. 16 got off to a rough start on Thursday at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.

The three-time Open champion struggled en route to a 7-over 78 in his opening round, walking off the course T-144 out of 156 players. If Woods has any chance at making the weekend cut, he’ll need some of the same magic he had when he won the Masters earlier this year.

Woods is back on the course Friday for his second round alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed, teeing off at 5:09 a.m. ET. Follow his round with shot-by-shot updates and analysis below.

BRITISH OPEN: Leaderboard | Live Blog

Hole 5 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Driveable par 4 here for the boys and the Big Cat has the Big Stick in his hand for the first time today. He’s just off the right side of the fairway, close to the green. Might be a tricky shot to the pin from there.

Hole 4 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Another fairway metal and this one cuts down the middle of the fairway, catches a ridge and runs to the flat part of the fairway. Perfect spot.

APPROACH SHOT: Center of the green here from Tiger, about 20-some feet to the right of the pin. Solid swing there, probably could have attacked the pin a bit more but after yesterday’s round, a green-in-regulation will do just fine.

ON THE GREEN: Scratch that: 18 feet for birdie. Woods gave this putt some serious pace and really went after it, but had too much speed for that line. He cleans up the three-footer for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 4 (6-over overall).

Hole 3 – Par 3

OFF THE TEE: Center of the green here on the first par 3 of the day for Tiger. Nice, safe shot.

ON THE GREEN: From just outside 30 feet Tiger lags this one within a foot and taps in for par. Not much to say about that hole. Efficiency at its finest.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 3 (6-over overall).

Hole 2 – Par 5

OFF THE TEE: Fairway metal again off the tee on the par 5 for Tiger and this one finds the left side of the fairway. Safe and sound.

SECOND SHOT: Hybrid here for Tiger and he misses the green, pin-high left. The green is elevated, so he’ll have a decision on how to play his third to set up an up-and-down birdie attempt to really jump-start this round.

AROUND THE GREEN: He goes with putter here and leaves it well short. He didn’t give the putt enough pace and his ball just stays up on the ridge. He’s got 20 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: This one was left the whole way and now he’s five feet past the cup. What looked promising is now going to have to be a par save. He cleans up and converts for par, but that’s a big opportunity missed.

Oh, and fun fact: Jordan Spieth just took a share of the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie. So that’s cool.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 2 (6-over overall).

Hole 1 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Well … it can’t be as bad as yesterday, right? British Open second round, let’s go. Fairway metal for Tiger off the tee here on No. 1 and he tugs it a little left in the rough. We’re off.

SECOND SHOT: His lie from the rough wasn’t too bad as Tiger gets this one out of the thick stuff and up on the green. Pretty decent result from there and we’ve got a birdie putt on No. 1.

ON THE GREEN: BANG! Inside 30 feet and Tiger plays a big break here absolutely perfect into the bottom of the cup. Tiger puts the marinara on the pasta early here with a birdie on No. 1.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 1 (6-over overall).