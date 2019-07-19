Tiger Tracker: Follow Woods' Friday round shot-by-shot at British Open

Tiger Woods’ quest for major championship No. 16 got off to a rough start on Thursday at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.

The three-time Open champion struggled en route to a 7-over 78 in his opening round, walking off the course T-144 out of 156 players. If Woods has any chance at making the weekend cut, he’ll need some of the same magic he had when he won the Masters earlier this year.

Woods is back on the course Friday for his second round alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed, teeing off at 5:09 a.m. ET. Follow his round with shot-by-shot updates and analysis below.

Hole 1 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Well … it can’t be as bad as yesterday, right? British Open second round, let’s go. Fairway metal for Tiger off the tee here on No. 1 and he tugs it a little left in the rough. We’re off.