Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour results

Here is a recap of Tiger Woods’ tournament-by-tournament finish on the PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season.

Through the British Open, Woods has played in 10 FedEx Cup points events, plus the Hero World Challenge last December. His next planned start will be in the Northern Trust at Liberty National in New Jersey starting on Aug. 7.

Woods has played just 14 rounds of competitive golf since his historic and memorable victory at Augusta National in the Masters on April 14. He finished T-21 at the U.S. Open, T-9 at the Memorial and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and British Open.

If Woods plays in all three FedEx Cup Playoff events, that will give him 13 Tour events this year – plus the Hero. Last season, he made 18 PGA Tour stops, plus the Hero, Ryder Cup, and “The Match” with Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap