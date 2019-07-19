Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour results

By July 19, 2019 11:47 am

Here is a recap of Tiger Woods’ tournament-by-tournament finish on the PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season.

Through the British Open, Woods has played in 10 FedEx Cup points events, plus the Hero World Challenge last December. His next planned start will be in the Northern Trust at Liberty National in New Jersey starting on Aug. 7.

Woods has played just 14 rounds of competitive golf since his historic and memorable victory at Augusta National in the Masters on April 14. He finished T-21 at the U.S. Open, T-9 at the Memorial and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and British Open.

If Woods plays in all three FedEx Cup Playoff events, that will give him 13 Tour events this year – plus the Hero. Last season, he made 18 PGA Tour stops, plus the Hero, Ryder Cup, and “The Match” with Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap

Date Event FIN R1 R2 R3 R4 Finish To Par FedEx Cup Rank FedEx Cup Points
12/02/18 Hero World Challenge (Non-Points Event) 17 73 69 72 73 287 -1
1/27/19 Farmers Insurance Open T20 70 70 71 67 278 -10 162 41
2/17/19 Genesis Open T15 70 71 65 72 278 -6 139 46
2/24/19 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship T10 71 66 70 69 276 -8 98 71
3/17/19 THE PLAYERS Championship T30 70 71 72 69 282 -6 97 28
3/31/19 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play T5 76 101
4/14/19 Masters Tournament 1 70 68 67 70 275 -13 13 600
5/19/19 PGA Championship CUT 72 73 145 +5 20
6/02/19 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide T9 70 72 70 67 279 -9 20 73
6/16/19 U.S. Open T21 70 72 71 69 282 -2 17 42
7/19/19 British Open CUT 78 70 148 +6 TBD

