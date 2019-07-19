Tiger Woods: Biography and timeline through the 2019 British Open

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 2019 British Open.

Woods remains stuck on 15 major championships until the Masters next April. The missed cut at Royal Portush marks the second time in the past three majors Woods failed to reach the weekend. He was gone after 36 holes at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May at Farmingdale, N.Y.

Before his victory at Augusta National in April, Woods had last won the Masters in 2005 and won a major championship with the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods curtailed his PGA Tour schedule this season. He played in 18 PGA Tour events – plus the Ryder Cup, Hero World Challenge and his infamous “Match” with Phil Mickelson. – during the 2017-18 season.

Since his victory at the Masters 96 days ago, he has only played 12 rounds of competitive golf. Woods, 43, has long said his focus remains the four major championships.

It’s expected he will finish with 13 PGA Tour events this season – plus the Hero – if he’s able to run the full three-rounds of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He will captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne in Australia in December and hopes to make the team as a player. He could also choose himself with one of four captain’s picks.

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap

Event FIN R1 R2 R3 R4 — Finish To Par FedEx Cup Rank FedEx Cup Points Hero World Challenge (Non-Points Event) 17 73 69 72 73 — 287 -1 — — Farmers Insurance Open T20 70 70 71 67 — 278 -10 162 41 Genesis Open T15 70 71 65 72 — 278 -6 139 46 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship T10 71 66 70 69 — 276 -8 98 71 THE PLAYERS Championship T30 70 71 72 69 — 282 -6 97 28 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play T5 — — — — — — — 76 101 Masters Tournament 1 70 68 67 70 — 275 -13 13 600 PGA Championship CUT 72 73 — — — 145 +5 20 — the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide T9 70 72 70 67 — 279 -9 20 73 U.S. Open T21 70 72 71 69 — 282 -2 17 42 British Open CUT 78 70 — — — 148 +6 TBD —

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birthplace: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 81

Major victories: 15

Career earnings: $118,663,768