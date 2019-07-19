Tiger Woods: Biography and timeline through the 2019 British Open

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 2019 British Open.
Woods remains stuck on 15 major championships until the Masters next April. The missed cut at Royal Portush marks the second time in the past three majors Woods failed to reach the weekend. He was gone after 36 holes at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May at Farmingdale, N.Y.
Before his victory at Augusta National in April, Woods had last won the Masters in 2005 and won a major championship with the 2008 U.S. Open.
Woods curtailed his PGA Tour schedule this season. He played in 18 PGA Tour events – plus the Ryder Cup, Hero World Challenge and his infamous “Match” with Phil Mickelson. – during the 2017-18 season.
Since his victory at the Masters 96 days ago, he has only played 12 rounds of competitive golf. Woods, 43, has long said his focus remains the four major championships.
It’s expected he will finish with 13 PGA Tour events this season – plus the Hero – if he’s able to run the full three-rounds of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He will captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne in Australia in December and hopes to make the team as a player. He could also choose himself with one of four captain’s picks.
Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap
|Date
|Event
|FIN
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|—
|Finish
|To Par
|FedEx Cup Rank
|FedEx Cup Points
|12/02/18
|Hero World Challenge (Non-Points Event)
|17
|73
|69
|72
|73
|—
|287
|-1
|—
|—
|1/27/19
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T20
|70
|70
|71
|67
|—
|278
|-10
|162
|41
|2/17/19
|Genesis Open
|T15
|70
|71
|65
|72
|—
|278
|-6
|139
|46
|2/24/19
|World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
|T10
|71
|66
|70
|69
|—
|276
|-8
|98
|71
|3/17/19
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70
|71
|72
|69
|—
|282
|-6
|97
|28
|3/31/19
|World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
|T5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|76
|101
|4/14/19
|Masters Tournament
|1
|70
|68
|67
|70
|—
|275
|-13
|13
|600
|5/19/19
|PGA Championship
|CUT
|72
|73
|—
|—
|—
|145
|+5
|20
|—
|6/02/19
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
|T9
|70
|72
|70
|67
|—
|279
|-9
|20
|73
|6/16/19
|U.S. Open
|T21
|70
|72
|71
|69
|—
|282
|-2
|17
|42
|7/19/19
|British Open
|CUT
|78
|70
|—
|—
|—
|148
|+6
|TBD
|—
Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:
Tiger Woods – Quick Facts
Born: December 30, 1975
Birthplace: Cypress, California
Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods
Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods
Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)
Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis
Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996
Turned Pro: 1996
PGA Tour victories: 81
Major victories: 15
Career earnings: $118,663,768
