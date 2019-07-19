What Tiger Woods said after missing the cut Friday at the British Open: 'I just want to go home'

Tiger Woods failed to reach the weekend at the British Open.

It marks the second time in the past three majors and seventh time in his past 13 where Woods missed the 36-hole cut. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before a T-21 finish at the U.S. Open last month.

His run of major championships remains at 15 – three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record – and will have sat at that number for a year when he returns to Augusta National next April.

Woods appeared in pain throughout his round of 78 on Thursday. While his play was much smoother and on-point Friday, the deficit was simply too much to consume, especially with Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes pushing the lead to double-digits over par.

BRITISH OPEN: Scores | Round 2 Live Blog | Tiger Recap

Tiger finished with a 1-under 70 on Friday, but that left him at 6-over and on the outs for the weekend.

Here is some of what he had to say after his round Friday.

On his Friday play:

“I kind of grinded my way around the golf course today. I had a chance to get it back to even par for the tournament. I didn’t handle the par-5s well. I was in perfect condition all three of them, if I handled those par 5s well I would be right there.”

On comparing himself physically now to his status in 2015-16:

“You can’t compare the two. Those were some of the lowest times of my life. This is not. This is just me not playing well and not scoring well, and adds up to high scores.”

On being disappointed vs. discouraged:

“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events. I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. And unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three I didn’t do very well.”

On his plans for the next couple of months:

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs. We’ve got the playoffs coming up, and anything can happen. Last year I almost stole the whole FedExCup at the very end. If it wasn’t for Rosie’s little break there at the bunker, it could have been interesting. So get ready for those events. And after that then have a break.”

“I just want some time off just to get away from it. I had a long trip to Thailand and then trying to get ready for this event, to play this event, it’s been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything. I just want to go home.”

On having to to improve his health:

“I just have to continue doing what I’m doing. I’ve gotten so much stronger over the past year working with my physios and trying to get my body organized so that I can play at a high level. It panned out; I won a major chip this year. It’s just a matter of being consistent. That’s one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you’re not going to be as consistent as you were at 23. Things are different. And I’m going to have my hot weeks. I’m going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments. But there are times when I’m just not going to be there. And that wasn’t the case 20-some-odd years ago. I had a different body and I was able to be a little bit more consistent.”

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap