What’s in the bag: Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Looking to add his name to the Claret Jug for the second time in as many years, Francesco Molinari enters this year’s Open with the confidence and game to defend. Since joining the Callaway Staff, Molinari has added a win at the Arnold Palmer, a 3rd place at the WGC Dell Matchplay, and a top-5 finish at the Masters. Check out what the defending Champ has in his bag at The OPEN.

What’s in the Bag
Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver

DRIVER

Epic Flash Sub Zero

Francesco has been playing the driver all this year. This week Francesco told us, “The ball speed gains that I’m getting from the driver are unbelievable.” The Epic Flash Driver features the groundbreaking Flash Face technology developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is the only Driver to earn a flawless 20/20 on Golf Digest’s Hot List.

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood

FAIRWAY WOODS

Epic Flash Sub Zero

Epic Flash is the first ever fairway wood with our groundbreaking Flash Face Technology to promote faster ball speeds. These fairway woods also feature our Jailbreak Technology and Hyper Speed Face Cup to create even more ball speeds for more distance.

Callaway Apex MB 18 Irons

IRONS

Apex MB 18

Francesco’s Apex MB Irons are true musclebacks inspired by the Tour and suited for the best players in the world. It’s a classic shape and style with a traditional, slightly thinner topline in our smallest blade shape.

Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedge

WEDGES

Mack Daddy 4

The Mack Daddy 4 is the #1 Callaway Wedge on Tour and they’re engineered with our groove-in-groove technology for increased spin and control.

Callaway Odyssey Stroke Lab Nine Putter

PUTTER

Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab

Molinari’s milled Odyssey Toulon Madison putter is designed with our new Stroke Lab shaft designed to give him a more consistent stroke.

Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls

GOLF BALL

Chrome Soft X

Francesco told us, “This golf ball is the best one that I’ve ever played. The performance from tee-to-green, especially the feel and control, is exactly what I want.”

