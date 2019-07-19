What’s in the bag: Francesco Molinari

Looking to add his name to the Claret Jug for the second time in as many years, Francesco Molinari enters this year’s Open with the confidence and game to defend. Since joining the Callaway Staff, Molinari has added a win at the Arnold Palmer, a 3rd place at the WGC Dell Matchplay, and a top-5 finish at the Masters. Check out what the defending Champ has in his bag at The OPEN.



What’s in the Bag

DRIVER Epic Flash Sub Zero The Epic Flash Driver employs a new Flash Face Technology, created by Artificial Intelligence, to help golfers get more ball speed for more distance. Flash Face makes the ball go faster and farther. $529.99 Buy Now FAIRWAY WOOD Epic Flash Sub Zero The new Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood combines our groundbreaking new Flash Face Technology with precision shot-shaping technology for high swing speed players. $299.99 Buy Now IRONS Apex MB Callaway Apex Muscleback Irons are true musclebacks inspired by the Tour and suited for the best of the best players. $1,299.99/$162.50 Buy Now WEDGES Mack Daddy 4 Standard In Wedge Performance. Mack Daddy 4 is the new standard in wedge performance, led by our innovative new groove-in-groove technology for more spin. $149.99 Buy Now PUTTER Odyssey Toulon Design The Madison Toulon Putter is an iconic blade featuring flowing bumpers that melt into the back flange. Each detail has been carefully considered and crafted to combine beauty and performance. Comes with a pre-installed Aluminum sole plate (7g) for a total head weight of 352g. $449.99 Buy Now GOLF BALLS Chrome Soft X Francesco told us, “This golf ball is the best one that I’ve ever played. The performance from tee-to-green, especially the feel and control, is exactly what I want.” $44.99 Buy Now

DRIVER Epic Flash Sub Zero Francesco has been playing the driver all this year. This week Francesco told us, “The ball speed gains that I’m getting from the driver are unbelievable.” The Epic Flash Driver features the groundbreaking Flash Face technology developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is the only Driver to earn a flawless 20/20 on Golf Digest’s Hot List. Shop Now

FAIRWAY WOODS Epic Flash Sub Zero Epic Flash is the first ever fairway wood with our groundbreaking Flash Face Technology to promote faster ball speeds. These fairway woods also feature our Jailbreak Technology and Hyper Speed Face Cup to create even more ball speeds for more distance. Shop Now

IRONS Apex MB 18 Francesco’s Apex MB Irons are true musclebacks inspired by the Tour and suited for the best players in the world. It’s a classic shape and style with a traditional, slightly thinner topline in our smallest blade shape. Shop Now

WEDGES Mack Daddy 4 The Mack Daddy 4 is the #1 Callaway Wedge on Tour and they’re engineered with our groove-in-groove technology for increased spin and control. Shop Now

PUTTER Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab Molinari’s milled Odyssey Toulon Madison putter is designed with our new Stroke Lab shaft designed to give him a more consistent stroke. Shop Toulon Putters