What’s in the bag: Francesco Molinari

Looking to add his name to the Claret Jug for the second time in as many years, Francesco Molinari enters this year’s Open with the confidence and game to defend. Since joining the Callaway Staff, Molinari has added a win at the Arnold Palmer, a 3rd place at the WGC Dell Matchplay, and a top-5 finish at the Masters. Check out what the defending Champ has in his bag at The OPEN.
DRIVER
Epic Flash Sub Zero
Francesco has been playing the driver all this year. This week Francesco told us, “The ball speed gains that I’m getting from the driver are unbelievable.” The Epic Flash Driver features the groundbreaking Flash Face technology developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is the only Driver to earn a flawless 20/20 on Golf Digest’s Hot List.
FAIRWAY WOODS
Epic Flash Sub Zero
Epic Flash is the first ever fairway wood with our groundbreaking Flash Face Technology to promote faster ball speeds. These fairway woods also feature our Jailbreak Technology and Hyper Speed Face Cup to create even more ball speeds for more distance.
IRONS
Apex MB 18
Francesco’s Apex MB Irons are true musclebacks inspired by the Tour and suited for the best players in the world. It’s a classic shape and style with a traditional, slightly thinner topline in our smallest blade shape.
WEDGES
Mack Daddy 4
The Mack Daddy 4 is the #1 Callaway Wedge on Tour and they’re engineered with our groove-in-groove technology for increased spin and control.
PUTTER
Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab
Molinari’s milled Odyssey Toulon Madison putter is designed with our new Stroke Lab shaft designed to give him a more consistent stroke.
GOLF BALL
Chrome Soft X
Francesco told us, “This golf ball is the best one that I’ve ever played. The performance from tee-to-green, especially the feel and control, is exactly what I want.”
Comments