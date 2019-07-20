British Open Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Moving Day at Royal Portrush

Moving Day has arrived at the British Open with some of the game’s biggest names already having left town.

Among the notables not playing this weekend at Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Dunluce links course include Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Gary Woodland.

After playing in 83 majors together, this is the first time neither Woods nor Mickelson made the 36-hole cut in the same event.

The 148th Open Championship has evolved into another major opportunity for Brooks Koepka. The brawny basher lurks just 3 shots off the lead at 5-under. Koepka has cornered the market on majors played outside the state of Georgia and could win his fourth such title in 14 months on Sunday.

Doppelgängers J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry share the lead at 8 under. They lead Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood by 1 shot.

Tee Times (ET) Players 4:35 a.m. Paul Waring 4:45 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak 4:55 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson 5:05 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner 5:15 a.m. Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson 5:25 a.m. Tuki Inamori, Matt Wallace 5:35 a.m. Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis 5:45 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox 6 a.m. Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert 6:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley 6:20 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman 6:30 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten 6:40 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen 6:50 a.m. Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin 7 a.m. Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner 7:10 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox 7:20 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen 7:35 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace 7:45 a.m. Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park 7:55 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover 8:05 a.m. Danny Willett, Aaron Wise 8:15 a.m. Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre 8:25 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els 8:35 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters 8:45 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Bteong Hun An 8:55 a.m. Rickie Flower, Xander Schauffele 9:10 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson 9:20 a.m. Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson 9:30 a.m. Tyrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar 9:40 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 9:50 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau 10 a.m. Erik Can Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli 10:10 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth 10:20 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose 10:30 a.m. Justin Harding, Cameron Smith 10:40 a.m. Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood 10:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes

Open Championship Round 3 TV/Streaming Info

Saturday, July 20

Golf Channel

5-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round

7-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live

3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC

7 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Open – Third Round

GolfChannel.Com

4:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 1

5 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Marquee Groups 2

5 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Three-Hole Channel