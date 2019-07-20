British Open: Scottish rookie calls out Kyle Stanley for not yelling Fore

Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre wasn’t happy with playing partner Kyle Stanley after Stanley hit two spectators and didn’t yell “Fore” at the British Open, and he let him hear about it.

MacIntyre confronted Stanley, a two-time PGA Tour winner, over the issue on Friday, according to reporter Martin Dempster of the Scotsman.

Stanley hit a marshal in the shin with an errant shot on the 14th, MacIntyre said. Then the American stood and did nothing when his shot missed the fairway on 17 and hit the mother of MacIntyre’s caddie, according to the report.

“My playing partner doesn’t shout ‘Fore’, his ball goes into the crowd, we’re shouting ‘Fore’ as the ball is coming into the crowd,” MacIntyre said. “He’s just standing watching it. And people didn’t have enough time to react when we shouted.

“I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response. He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout fore. She’s all right, I think, but it’s not what you want.”

Stanley shot 67 Friday to enter the third round at even par while MacIntyre (68-72) is 2 under. Stanley’s paired with Paul Casey and MacIntyre is out with Justin Thomas for Saturday’s third round.