British Open: Sunday's final round tee times pushed up due to stormy forecast

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – With strong wind and heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday’s final round of the British Open, the R&A announced tee times were moving up in hopes of getting players off the course before the weather deteriorates.

The first pairing will tee off at 7:32 a.m. local time (2:32 a.m. ET) and the leaders will go off at 1:47 p.m. (8:47 a.m. ET). That’s about two hours earlier than a typical Sunday during the British Open.

According to the Met Office, Sunday’s forecast calls for persistent and occasional heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. Winds of 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will increase throughout the day. There’s a 40 percent chance of gusts up to 35 mph after 4 p.m. local.

Live coverage of the final round at Royal Portrush will now begin on Golf Channel at 2:30 a.m. ET and move to NBC beginning at 6 a.m. ET.