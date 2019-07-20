Brooks Koepka keeps slim British Open chances alive despite 'really bad' putting

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – A handful of reporters waiting to talk to Brooks Koepka Saturday night were asked to keep the media session brief. Five questions or so.

The four-time major champion didn’t want to waste any time before heading to the practice green on the eve of the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

“Nobody’s hit it better than me this week,” Koepka said. “I’ve hit it as good as I can possibly imagine. I’ve putted the worst probably of anyone in the entire field. … It’s been really bad.”

Frustrated as Koepka was with the putting he’s still T-4 after 54 holes, albeit seven shots behind outright leader Shane Lowry. The Irishman fired a ridiculously strong 8-under 63 in front of raucous crowds and threatened to lap the field before nightfall Saturday.

Koepka wasn’t taking any solace in the fact that he’s once again near the top of the board, in position to finish first or second for a fifth consecutive major. He was thinking about the big number ahead of him.

“Seven shots back. That’s the way I look at it,” Koepka said. “It’s been disappointing. It’s just not the week that I’ve expected. But at the same time, there’s one more round, so I need to figure it out.”

There are a few factors that figure to work in Koepka’s favor Sunday. It always helps to have been in the arena before and emerged victorious. Multiply that by four.

The R&A also moved tee times up by more than an hour due to severely windy conditions, the type which could theoretically blow a runaway leader back to the rest of the field. Lowry, spectacular as he’s been through three rounds, has little experience in moments like this and came up short entering the final round of the 2016 U.S. Open with a four-shot lead.

In a weird way, Koepka’s own experience nearly letting a seven-shot lead slip away just two months ago in the PGA Championship at Bethpage might serve as a timely reminder. Seven shots sounds like a ton, and it is. But things move pretty fast out here on major Sundays.

“I guess if you put it that way,” Koepka said. “The last time Shane had the lead at Oakmont we saw that. … It can go very quickly. Bad weather happened at Bethpage. I guess maybe the last, what, 15 holes was very, very windy, especially that back nine. In links golf, all of a sudden a couple bad bounces, you never know.”

Koepka is more than comfortable in this position. If he gets comfortable with the putter, things might just get interesting Sunday afternoon at Royal Portrush.